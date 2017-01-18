Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results



Return to profitability / 5% Year over Year Revenue Growth



Vancouver, BC - January 17, 2017 - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQX: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a system for the secure distribution of pre-release music to radio and the developer of Clipstream®, a cross-platform player-less video streaming format, today announced its financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended November 30, 2016.



- Return to profitability with an overall margin of 12%



- Total revenue grew by 5% compared the prior year and prior quarter



- Fourth consecutive Q over Q revenue growth



- Strongest cash position since August 31, 2014



First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results



Revenue for the quarter ended November 30, 2016 grew by 5% to $892,229. The increase is the result of revenue growth in all major territories in which we operate.



Q1 2017 saw the company return to profitability with Net Income of $104,128.



We are excited to see positive results from allocation of resources to our profitable Play MPE enterprise, said Steve Vestergaard, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. We are currently working on adding increased accessibility to the Play MPE product which we expect to launch in Q4 of fiscal 2017.



First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call



Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to further discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2017 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 34915777. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com in the Company's proprietary Clipstream® format.





About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.



Destiny Media Technologies (DSY.V) (DSNY) provides services that enable content owners to securely display and distribute their audio and video content digitally through the internet. The Company's two major services are Clipstream® and Play MPE®. Clipstream® (www.clipstream.com) is a video format that plays on any modern smart phone, tablet, internet, TV, or computer. Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com) provides a standardized method to securely and cost effectively distribute pre-release music to radio stations and other music industry professionals, before it is ready for sale. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K ending August 31, 2016, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.



