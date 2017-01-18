In-Depth Analysis on Global Cyclopentane Industry Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 2.3% by 2020

The CAGR of Cyclopentane industry is 2.6% for five years. Cyclopentane industry of the United States, Europe, Japan, and China accounts for 43% of the global consumer market share.

Cyclopentane Industry

Albany, New York, January 18, 2017: The discussion of cyclopentane industry in the global market can be found in a recently added report titled as, Global Cyclopentane Industry Analysis Report 2016. This 115-page report examines the overall performance of the cyclopentane industry by considering the various factors like production volume, revenue, consumption and import/export during the period of 2011 to 2016. Besides, the report also evaluates the growth rate of the market for the forecast until 2020. As per the report, sodium aluminate industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% for the next five years.



Firstly, the report begins with an industry overview stating its application, definition and classification as well as industry chain structure. Current status of the major regions like- North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India are also analyzed in the report. Among these, in China, currently the average output growth rate is 5.8%. Moreover, forecasters believe that it will increase rapidly with 3% average growth rate in the next five years.



The report describes that Cyclopentane is a flammable hydrocarbon used as a solvent in the chemical industry. It is used in the manufacture of synthetic resins and rubber adhesives; it is also used as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane insulating foam as found in many appliances, for example refrigerators & freezers, swapping environmentally damaging alternatives such as CFC-11 and HCFC-141b. Unlike some other chemicals used to insulate refrigerators, cyclopentane does not contain hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs). Using cyclopentane results in major reductions in equivalent CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the report studies that, Cyclopentane industry account for 68% of global consumer market share of the United States, Japan, Europe and China. The United States produces more than half a million kilograms of this chemical per year.





Moving further, environmental analysis of cyclopentane market is also covered in the report. It basically comprises of external and internal environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, ODM and OBM market are also included in this report.



Also, this study is a complete guidance package that provides a step-by-step guide to the various decision makers placed at various levels of the Cyclopentane industry. In the last section, the report includes industry supply, chain structure analysis and consumption forecast analysis along with SWOT analysis for new projects. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.





