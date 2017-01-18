LBDA and CIUTI Signa Strategic Cooperation Agreement: Speeding up the Building of a Global Collaborative Innovation Network

On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions.

(firmenpresse) - On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions. It brought together international organizations such as the UN and the EU as well as prestigious colleges and universities and language service providers across the globe. At the sub-forum themed as AI, Big Data and Language Collaborative Innovation, Youyi HUANG, Executive Vice President of Translators Association of China (TAC) and Co-chairman of Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), and Maurizio VIEZZI, President CIUTI, University of Trieste, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of LBDA and CIUTI respectively.



LBDA will grant CIUTI and its members access to YeeKit, machine translation and big data analytical platform, and leverage on the collective wisdom of the mathematicians, economists and linguists from the worlds top colleges, universities and research institutes in jointly building the machine translation and industry big data laboratories. The strategic cooperation aims at exploring the collaborative innovation among enterprises, scientific research institutes, colleges and universities and developing cutting-edge technologies, including but not limited to, the latest global real-time data, big data algorithms on finance, medicine and industry, as well as machine translation.



It is learned that LBDA currently has over 150 members and this figure will exceed 220 by 2017, among which there will be more than 60 research institutes, colleges and universities out of China, making it the worlds largest alliance of collaborative innovation among enterprises, educational and research institutions.



Founded in 1960, Conférence Internationale Permanente dInstituts Universitaires de Traducteurs et Interprètes (CIUTI) is an internationally authoritative organization in translation education certification and an association of the worlds leading translation colleges and universities, enjoying a high reputation in international translation circle and even in the language services for international organizations. CIUTI has been committed to providing high-quality professional interpretation and translation, organizing theoretical researches and interpretation and translation training worldwide, and helping excellent interpreters and translators adapt to the cross-regional, cross-language and cross-cultural working environment. CIUTI members include 54 translation colleges and institutes from 25 countries and regions around the globe. CIUTI has established in-depth cooperation with the UN, the EU, the Swiss government, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and other organizations.





The Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA) is a global, multi-disciplinary and multi-lingual scientific research application alliance based on the open and sharing platform of big data resources.Serving as an open platform for the cooperation and resource sharing among government agencies, enterprises, research institutes, colleges and universities, etc., it is intended to provide support for teaching, scientific researches, business development and other activities based on a corpus with hundreds of millions of entries, technical and platform resources, etc.



