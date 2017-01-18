R.O.O.T. Yoga Therapy Connects Yoga and Science, Optimizing Health Across Los Angeles

Launched by Certified Yoga Therapist Jasmine Rausch; R.O.O.T. specializes in individual and corporate yoga therapy services that target physical and mental well-being

(firmenpresse) - Los Angeles, CA - Did you know that yoga therapy can help heal a range of chronic health conditions, from chronic pain and autoimmune disease to anxiety and grief? At Los Angeles-based R.O.O.T. Yoga Therapy, owner Jasmine Rausch and her team of Certified Yoga Therapists develop personalized plans modifying traditional yoga techniques to that meet the needs of clients spanning all ages.



Rausch graduated from Loyola Marymount Universitys Clinical Yoga Therapy Program, the first and only university accredited program of its kind. There, she learned how to bridge the eastern science of yoga with contemporary western medicine. She has studied under western medical doctors, physical therapists, psychotherapists and specialists in chronic illness such as asthma, cancer and heart disease.



"I started R.O.O.T. because it is important to offer people something other than fitness-style yoga," said Rausch, who created the company in 2014. I am passionate about teaching mind body medicine and the power of our bodys healing system. To me, this is a medicinal practice that positively impacts all aspects of our health, including improving our relationships.



Rausch works one-on-one with clients at her office in Brentwood or in the comfort of their own homes or places of business. Her care includes:



Therapeutic yoga poses

Breathing Techniques

Guided Relaxation

Mindfulness and Meditation

Trigger Point Therapy

Intention setting/ Affirmations/ Self-inquiry

Sound Healing Therapy



In addition to her academic and scientific expertise, Rausch draws on clinical experience from an externship at the Simms/Mann Venice Family Clinic in Santa Monica, California. There, she participated in interdisciplinary meetings, presented yoga therapy case studies, performed clinical patient assessments, and worked intimately with patients on developing personalized yoga therapy programs that complemented pre-existing care and promoted healing.





Now, she scales this effective approach to her extensive client list and has created a holistic corporate wellness program that extends far beyond addressing physical health.



"There is no doubt that our mental, emotional, environmental and physical health are heavily woven together," Rausch said. "Addressing one and not the others is incomplete. I am excited to use this practice to empower people at any stage of life to regain control of their health."



Rausch is a member of the International Association of Yoga Therapists. She continues to volunteer at the Venice Family Clinic to sharpen her craft.



To learn more about R.O.O.T. Yoga Therapy programs and conditions it manages, please visit www.rootyogatherapy.com . To set up an appointment, please email jasmine(at)rootyogatherapy.com or call 424.666.1051.



