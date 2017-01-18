Cosmopolitan Collection Offers Free Guide With Purchase Of Makeup Organizer

Cosmopolitan Collection, the maker of the best-selling acrylic makeup organizer, released a makeup organization guide, for use with their organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Since the release of their acrylic [makeup organiser](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) nearly two years ago, Cosmopolitan Collection has become a leading supplier of makeup organizers on Amazon.com. This week, company spokesperson Rob Bowser issued a statement about the guide that the company has created for their organizer.



"Here at Cosmopolitan Collection, organization is our art. We strive to offer men and women everywhere the most creative and innovative makeup organizers available. We want the organizer to be easy to use, simple to clean and durable, " said Bowser. "This guide is just one more way that our company strives to provide a service for our customers. We want to educate them in possible uses, and ways to get the most use out of their organizer. In addition to making the top makeup organizer, the company wants to ensure their customers are educated in best ways to use the organizer."



This organizing guide is available at no cost to customers and can be found online under Cosmopolitan Collection [makeup organization guide](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/18s0lFy1fWNnrU2yMDlpaDnbce6pqkoimcqow0asmcL0/pub).



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer has over 185 reviews on their Amazon.com listing. A recent verified purchaser left a five-star review and said "This looks like a very sturdy makeup organizer and is working very well, especially on my small vanity. It is nice and compact, yet has plenty of space for all of my things."



Cosmopolitan Collection's acrylic makeup organizer can be purchased exclusively on Amazon.com, for a sale price of $42.99. Free shipping is available for orders over $49, and a satisfaction guarantee is offered for every organizer.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

