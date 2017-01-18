Natural Area Rugs Announces Launch of Their Newly Redesigned Website

They have included a number of attractive features in the latest platform

(firmenpresse) - People who wish to have an enhanced shopping experience in rugs can consider naturalarearugs.com. With the launch of their redesigned website, they have improved on a number of aspects and a wide range of choices is one of the most important of them all.



Rugs form an important part of homes, offices, and other living spaces. Rugs and carpeting need to be in sync with the adjoining upholstery and furnishings. Whether it is for halls or for a specific room, there are many choices such as wool, jute, bamboo, etc. Natural Area Rugs is a pioneer that offers all of these in a single online platform. It has been described as a safe, convenient store for purchases.



The website says, With our free shipping offer across the USA, we aim to help meet the rug requirements of a larger number of people. All our products are high in quality and there are different types for each area. The materials are also multifold. Our redesigned website is a secure place that makes it easier for you to identify particular items without any hassles. Most of them are available at discounted prices and we also offer free samples to help you in your decision.



About the website



The website claims that anyone who signs up with them is being offered a $25 discount on their first orders. Apart from this, the inclusion of an online contact form allows people to get instant answers to their queries. There are many product categories that have been included in their renewed catalogue and all of them have received fairly positive reviews.



Contact:

Natural Area Rugs

Phone: 1-323-582-1116

Address: 8950 West Olympic Blvd #481, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Email: info(at)naturalarearugs.com

