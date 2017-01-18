Autodesk® Seek Business Transferred to BIMobject

(PresseBox) - BIMobject AB (?BIMobject?) announces today that it has signed an agreement with Autodesk regarding transfer of the operations of the Autodesk® Seek business to BIMobject. As part of this arrangement, BIMobject will assume the operational responsibility of providing Autodesk® Seek customers with high quality building information modeling (BIM) content services on the BIMobject Cloud.

Visitors to the Seek.autodesk.com web site will be re-directed to bimobject.com which will assume hosting and publishing of Seek customer content. Former Autodesk® Seek customers on the BIMobject Cloud platform will be provided package offerings equivalent to, if not more robust than, Autodesk® Seek Silver, Gold and Platinum packages. For example, Autodesk® Seek customers will now be able to access BIMobject Publishing, Product Sites, Digital Marketing Solutions and BIManalytics Core. And Autodesk® Seek Platinum customers will receive SpitFire 1 with the new business matching function on product pages in their package. Finally, BIMobject?s anticipated connection to Arcom One that connects to MasterSpec is also an important potential future benefit for customers transferred from Autodesk® Seek to the BIMobject Cloud.

All former Autodesk® Seek customers on BIMobject will also benefit from the BIMobject platform?s live administration, call home function including version control, pre-sales features, business intelligence, unlimited downloads and actionable leads.

BIMobject is an avid developer on the Autodesk® Forge platform, a groundbreaking tool for solutions like Mosquito, which offers an unbroken information flow from manufacturing to digital product marketing, and BIMscript & LENA.

BIMobject?s new release BIMsupply®, also developed using Autodesk® Forge platform technology, will be an additional future option for building product manufacturers. With BIMsupply, customers can capture new business opportunities with increased communication with designers, engineers and specifiers direct from the BIM models and project information.



BIMobject remains committed to Autodesk® technology and will continue to develop state of art content using Autodesk® Revit and Autodesk® AutoCAD, to support Autodesk Fusion 360 with BIMscript & LENA and to further develop the BIMobject Cloud and BIMsupply using the Autodesk® Forge platform.

The new arrangement with Autodesk also ends the Autodesk® Seek reseller agreement signed between Autodesk, Inc. and BIMobject Inc. in May 2016.

?It is an honor for us to take over the Seek business from Autodesk. We are committed to the BIM content business and will do our best in giving both manufacturers and Autodesk users the best possible customer experience and business value. Our commitment to Autodesk technology and solutions is stronger than ever with our future solutions based on Autodesk Forge and Fusion 360. Finally we thank Autodesk and its management for this opportunity, says Stefan Larsson, CEO and founder of BIMobject?

?BIMobject is one of the most active developers on the Autodesk Forge platform, so was a natural choice for our Seek customers. We are confident that through this agreement and continued collaboration with BIMObject, building product manufacturers and designers will continue to have a BIM content platform that solves the challenges of today and tomorrow,? said Scott Reese, Autodesk vice president of cloud products.



BIMobject® Corporation, acknowledged by investors with a Global Red Herring 100 award, and a public company on Nasdaq Stockholm First North: ticker BIM. BIMobject® is a game changer for the construction industry worldwide with its cloud based digital content management system for BIM objects.

BIMobject as a disruptive technology corporation is at the forefront of the digitalisation of building products and materials, enabling the information to be turned into know-how earlier in the BIM processes. The BIMobject Cloud is a digital platform, where BIM professionals can reach and download BIM files from brands, from both Europe and US. This will enable industrialisation of the construction industry and also have a huge impact on design, product selection, constructability, waste, energy, cost, quality and logistics.

Our unique solutions for Building Product Manufacturers provide development, hosting, maintenance, syndication and publication of the digital replicas of the manufacturers' products - BIM objects. The marketing and pre-sales services associated with the BIMobject Cloud are channeled and integrated, through Apps, into CAD/BIM applications to create a business-to-business communication across the globe.

Manufacturers use BIMobject® to promote and deliver their products directly into BIM processes enabling their products to be selected and generate a real improvement in sales.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

https://bimobject.com





