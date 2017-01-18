Workshop on David Zambrano's Flying Low Passing Through Technique In Bangalore

Nivesaa releases teaser information on the upcoming launch of its new Workshop on David Zambranoâs Flying Low and Passing Through Technique. Further information can be found at http://nivesaa.com/flying-low/â.

(firmenpresse) - Nivesaa today announced the official launch date of its upcoming Workshop on David Zambranos Flying Low and Passing Through Technique. Rumours are already starting to circulate among observers and die-hard fans within the Contemporary Dance world, as the 'Live' date of the Workshop on David Zambranos Flying Low and Passing Through Technique draws near. Nivesaa has also released three things fans, reviewers and critics can expect right from its launch date on 20th January, 2017.



The first thing folks should expect is a big improvement in the basic drills and combinations in flying low as well as an understanding of spirals and the principles of sending and gathering which will help the participants get into and out of the floor with ease and effortlessness. [Nivesaa](http://nivesaa.com/) makes this happen by covering basic passing through exercises like catching the curves through the back and front, short and long pathways along with entries and exits. This is to be expected from a business that places a lot of value on moving, connecting and transforming in dance.



As well as that, Nivesaa will be celebrating the live day event by recording a video diary of the launch day. It is their hope that this will give people an inside look on their inner workings.



Finally, for die hard fans of the industry, they'll be interested to know what went into the creation of the Workshop on David Zambranos Flying Low and Passing Through Technique. It has taken full one year to put together, from start to finish, from the initial idea to fully implementing the workshop.



Sahiba Singh, Co-founder at Nivesaa also wanted to add "This workshop is based on David Zambranos flying low technique - the facilitator has trained with David Zambrano during a one month intensive called Integro Dance Beyond 2016. Besides that she has been studying flying Low and Passing Through since 2013 in Scotland, Italy and Mumbai."



For further information about Nivesaa or the new Workshop on David Zambranos Flying Low and Passing Through Technique, it can all be discovered at http://nivesaa.com/flying-low/





More information:

http://nivesaa.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Nivesaa

http://nivesaa.com

PressRelease by

Nivesaa

Requests:

Nivesaa

http://nivesaa.com

+91-96119-95709

3366, Shiv Jyoti Complex, 13th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

Bangalore

India

Date: 01/18/2017 - 11:02

Language: English

News-ID 518258

Character count: 2380

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nivesaa

Ansprechpartner: Sahiba Singh

Stadt: Bangalore

Telefon: +91-96119-95709



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease