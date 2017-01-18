The Spectrum Revolution is the end of scarcity, says Dynamic Spectrum Alliance President

(firmenpresse) - Honolulu, Hawaii, January 2017: Kalpak Gude, President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, today addressed why the Spectrum Revolution is integral to the future 5G world.



Speaking at the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) annual conference in Hawaii, Mr. Gude told the audience that while there have been, and continue to be, great technological advancements, the industry must face facts: We must either embrace new sharing techniques to drive spectrum efficiency, while still protecting incumbent services, or continue to spend our energy on the spectrum battles of scarcity and diminish the possibilities of the future wireless world.



He added: Spectrum auctions are a symbol of scarcity  a way to ration what we have left  however it focuses energy in the wrong place. Every conversation about spectrum today begins and ends with the question of limits, but the spectrum revolution can end this. With the technological advances that have occurred, spectrum scarcity is not a necessary law of nature. Dynamic spectrum sharing is a solution to overcome, and ultimately end, the focus on limits and it will be at the heart of the future 5G world.



Mr. Gude commented on how at its core the new 5G world is all about wireless solutions and connectivity enabling, among other things, the Internet of Things (IoT). However, he mentioned it is more than just faster internet, it is about satisfying our societal expectations of being connected anywhere and everywhere, without limits.



To satisfy the expectations, however, 5G cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach to spectrum management if it is to meet the differing demands. Low-band, mid-band, and high-band spectrum, each with its own strengths, will need to be available and abundant. Dynamic spectrum sharing, with a regulatory structure embracing unlicensed and lightly-licensed regulations, is the only way to satisfy these growing spectrum requirements. In turn, this will enable the IoT and provide connectivity anywhere and everywhere to bring the benefits of the connected future to the four billion that currently are not part of the global conversation, concluded Gude.





This discussion comes ahead of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliances fifth annual Global Summit, which takes place between 9-11 May 2017, in Cape Town, South Africa. For more information about the Global Summit, please visit: http://dynamicspectrumalliance.org/global-summit/.







The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance is a global organization advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilization. The DSAs membership spans multinationals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and academic, research, and other organizations from around the world, all working to create innovative solutions that will increase the amount of available spectrum to the benefit of consumers and businesses alike.



For further information about the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, please visit www.dynamicspectrumalliance.org/, or follow (at)dynamicspectrum on Twitter. Alternatively join the Alliance on Facebook or LinkedIn.

