Zyxel to showcase new heights of mobility and flexibility at Mobile World Congress 2017

Providing seamless communications, indoors, outdoors and on the move will be the watchword for Zyxels exhibition offering in Barcelona

(firmenpresse) - January 18, 2017 - Hsinchu, Taiwan - Zyxel Communications will showcase its Mobile Access (LTE) and In-Building Coverage solutions at this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As the industrys Networking Ally, Zyxel is refocusing its efforts on providing solutions to address the overriding concern of network operators: how they can help their customers achieve the best mobility and flexibility in their communications.



Featured at the show will be Zyxels Mobile Access (LTE) solutions, specifically targeting areas of the market where fixed broadband networking is difficult and provision is traditionally limited. Zyxels brand new 4G LTE-A CAT 6 indoor IAD, which provides users with high-speed LTE and high-end Wi-Fi, is set to make its debut appearance at MWC 2017, proving that Zyxel is on course to revolutionize the way in which consumers can seamlessly access 4G LTE networks.



We aim to solve the issues that operators have struggled with in the past  providing connectivity when their customers are in areas where fixed broadband is unavailable, said Wayne Hwang, Vice President of Zyxels Service Provider Strategic Business Unit. With our Mobile Access solutions, we can support operators in building strong and inclusive mobile broadband networks.



Also on show at MWC will be Zyxels In-Building Coverage solutions, designed to meet the challenge of provisioning mobile signal coverage within large buildings. Mobile users moving inside a building often find that signal strength is not as good as outdoors. Zyxels In-Building Coverage solutions, ZoneDAS and the MIMO Repeater, eliminate this problem and provide seamless communications even in high-demand environments such as airports, shopping malls, hotels and transport hubs.



At MWC 2017, Zyxel will emphasize its crucial role as a solution provider of the networks of the future  a future which will become increasingly accessible and viable for all customers, no matter what previous difficulties they have faced.





Zyxel will be exhibiting at Booth 5G10, Hall 5, at MWC 2017, which takes place at the Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, from Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2.







