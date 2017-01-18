NC Fertigung features article about successful collaboration between CERATIZIT and Multivac

A four-page report about the successful cooperation between CERATIZIT and Multivac Change of generations in drilling was published in the December edition of the technical journal NC-Fertigung.

(firmenpresse) - NC Fertigung, an industry magazine focusing on technical management in the cutting tools and metal working sector, included an article about the cooperation between CERATIZIT and Multivac in its December edition.



Multivac  an expert in packaging solutions



A worldwide leading supplier of thermoformers, Multivac produces a comprehensive portfolio of traysealers, vacuum chamber machines, chamber conveyor belt machines and automated handling machines.



Successful cooperation between CERATIZIT and Multivac



At the Lechaschau plant in the Austrian region of Tyrol, all necessary drilling operations are now being conducted with insert drills of the MaxiDrill 900 class (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/products/metal-cutting/list/detail/?product=65&cHash=47df023a00e32647a01317b63301d8c5) from Cutting Solutions by CERATIZIT. Multivac opted for a speedy two-phase complete changeover of production operations in Lechaschau, in order to achieve maximum cost reductions as soon as possible.



The MaxiDrill 900 has proved successful in every respect. Here are the advantages, summarized by Erich Wechselberger who is responsible for tool management at Multivac in Lechaschau: Thanks to the higher cutting data we are now around 50 per cent faster than with the MaxiDrill Classic. Tool breakage occurs only on very rare occasions. We use the same insert for both the central and peripheral cutting edge. This makes the drilling system easy to use and guarantees low warehousing costs. Other positive aspects are the start of the drilling action, and the fact that the drill can be used in both stationary and rotating applications, with optimal performance in either case.



Stefan Bailom, Sales Manager Austria and Switzerland at Cutting Solutions by CERATIZIT (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/products/metal-cutting/), who accompanied the project at Multivac right from the beginning, adds: Whatever we tried, the result was always an increase in performance, even with aluminium. CERATIZIT Product Manager Patrick Praznik is equally delighted. With MaxiDrill Classic we used a special aluminium geometry. Now we machine all materials at Multivac using the MaxiDrill 900, with the identical geometry of the SONT insert and the CTPP430 grade which is suitable for a wide variety of applications. This works perfectly.





For more information on this topic, the complete article from 'NC Fertigung' Change of generations in drilling is available for download: (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/company/news-press/news/detail/news///Generationswechsel_beim_Bohren_Beitrag_ueber_erfolgreiche_Kooperation_zwischen_CERATIZIT_und_Mul/) (German, source: NC Fertigung).







More information:

http://www.ceratizit.com/company/news-press/news/detail/news///Generationswechsel_beim_Bohren_Beitrag_ueber_erfolgreiche_Kooperation_zwischen_CERATIZIT_und_Mul/



Keywords (optional):

For over 95 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The privately owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts, rods and wear parts. The CERATIZIT Group is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.

