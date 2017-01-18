Change in the Top Management of Mobility TÜV Rheinland AG

Dr. Matthias Schubert takes over from Prof. Jürgen Brauckmann as Executive Vice President Mobility at TÜV Rheinland

(PresseBox) - The Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland AG has appointed Dr. Matthias Schubert as Prof. Jürgen Brauckmann?s successor in the role of Executive Vice President Mobility. The changeover will take place on April 1, 2017.

As has been planned for a long time, Prof. Jürgen Brauckmann will step down from all positions he holds at TÜV Rheinland. He will remain closely involved with TÜV Rheinland as transport spokesman of the Association of Technical Inspection Agencies and on other committees such as the German traffic patrol organization Verkehrswacht and the German Road Safety Council.

Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG, comments: ?Over the past 16 years, Professor Jürgen Brauckmann has turned traditional vehicle inspection business in Germany into a Business Stream that operates successfully all around the world for our company. We are happy to have found a very good successor within the company in Dr. Matthias Schubert, who is currently responsible for our mobility business in Germany, and we wish him every success in his new role.?

Dr. Matthias Schubert began his professional career at A.T. Kearney before moving to the Michelin Group, where he worked in Germany, France, and Spain. In 2011, he took on responsibility for business in Germany and Austria as Managing Director of Euromaster before he then joined TÜV Rheinland in September 2015.

The Mobility Business Stream of TÜV Rheinland AG most recently generated revenues of ?471 million (2015). It is one of the company?s three largest business areas, accounting for 25% of its revenues. TÜV Rheinland is expanding its traditional vehicle inspection services throughout Germany. However, this business is also growing internationally. Around the world ? in France, Spain, Latvia, and Chile as well as in Germany ? experts from TÜV Rheinland inspect about 8.6 million vehicles each year, thereby contributing to greater safety on the roads.

Other strategic focus areas in the mobility sector include the digitalization of testing business, autonomous driving, electric mobility, the development of testing methods for future mobility, and further expansion of its international railway technology business. The Business Stream is responsible for vehicle inspection as well as railway engineering, driver?s license testing in Germany with over 260,000 tests per year, car services and appraisals, type approval of vehicles and vehicle components (homologation), transport telematics and logistics.





TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly ?1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com





Company information / Profile:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly ?1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com





PressRelease by

TÜV Rheinland

Date: 01/18/2017 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 518270

Character count: 3442

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TÜV Rheinland

Stadt: Cologne





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease