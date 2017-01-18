SpyCrushers Extends Product Warranties For Amazon Shoppers

SpyCrushers rep announces extended SpyCrushers spy camera and hidden camera product warranty policy for all Amazon purchasers.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces extended SpyCrushers spy camera and hidden camera product warranty policy for all Amazon purchasers.



During a recent press conference held at SpyCrushers headquarters in Geneva, IL. Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers announced the implementation of the companies extended warranty and money back or new replacement guarantee for all its spy camera and hidden camera products featured on Amazon marketplaces.



We are happy to add an extended warranty/guarantee policy to our products featured and purchased through any Amazon marketplace. This includes our popular 1080p & 720p spy pen , our spy camera sunglasses , our smiley face spy camera pin and all the rest of our spy camera and hidden camera products, said Anderson.



Amazon shoppers in the US, UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain can find the SpyCrushers spy camera product catalog on any of aforementioned Amazon marketplaces when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



According to Anderson the extended warranty/ guarantee is an additional product warranty of 1 year from purchase date with valid receipt and the money back or new replacement guarantee period is for an additional six months on top of the thirty day Amazon policy.



If for whatever reason our Amazon customers are not fully satisfied with their purchase from us they can contact us for immediate resolution. We are confident in our products and are available anytime via email to address and resolve any product issue one may have, Anderson continued.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



