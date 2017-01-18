       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE  JANUARY 18, 2017  AT 12:30 PM

For the fifth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 Index of
most sustainable companies in the world (rank 90(th)). Companies named to the
Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment
advisory company, are the top overall sustainability performers in their
respective industrial sectors and leaders in resource productivity, employee and
financial management, and supplier performance. The results were announced
yesterday at the World Economic Forum.

"We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource
efficient solutions and processing technologies, and are always looking for new
opportunities in this area", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

OUTOTEC

Nina Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, Legal, Contract Management and Corporate
Responsibility
Tel. +358 40 5131470

Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 2004, mobile +358 400 817198

Emails: firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com

Date: 01/18/2017
Language: English
Firma: Outotec Oyj
