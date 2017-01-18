(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 18, 2017 AT 12:30 PM
Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable
companies
For the fifth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 Index of
most sustainable companies in the world (rank 90(th)). Companies named to the
Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment
advisory company, are the top overall sustainability performers in their
respective industrial sectors and leaders in resource productivity, employee and
financial management, and supplier performance. The results were announced
yesterday at the World Economic Forum.
"We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource
efficient solutions and processing technologies, and are always looking for new
opportunities in this area", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.
