OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 18, 2017 AT 12:30 PM



Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable

companies



For the fifth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 Index of

most sustainable companies in the world (rank 90(th)). Companies named to the

Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment

advisory company, are the top overall sustainability performers in their

respective industrial sectors and leaders in resource productivity, employee and

financial management, and supplier performance. The results were announced

yesterday at the World Economic Forum.



"We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource

efficient solutions and processing technologies, and are always looking for new

opportunities in this area", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.



