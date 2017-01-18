Valmet to supply an evaporation plant to Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Russia

Valmet Corporation's press release on January 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a new evaporation plant, a combustion plant for gases

generated in the production process and related automation systems for

Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Novodvinsk, Russia. The delivery will be part

of execution of the second stage of the mill`s priority investment project

Reconstruction of Board Production.



The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2016 orders received. The value

of an order of this type is typically valued around EUR 40 million.



The delivery will include two new evaporation trains for liquors from kraft pulp

cooking and semi-chemical pulp cooking processes, systems for collection,

handling and combustion of gases and a new automation system to control the

processes. The start-up of the new plant is scheduled for 2019.



"The new evaporation plant construction, as well as other projects within the

scope of the priority investment project, will be performed in order to optimize

existing technologies and implement best available technologies (BAT) to reduce

the formation of pollutants in the process cycle. As a result of long-term close

and fruitful cooperation of the two companies' experts, all possible options

were considered, and an optimal process concept was developed taking into

account specific operating conditions with different liquors, possible

difficulties and risks, and allowing flexible and uninterrupted process flow,"

says Dmitry Zylev, General Director, Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill.



Technical details about the delivery



The new evaporation plant will enable the evaporation of waste red and black

liquors based on their formation rate at the maximum capacity of semi-chemical

and kraft pulp cooking plants of the board production to provide two board

machines with raw material after their reconstruction.





"The combustion plant for gases generated in the production process will

completely eliminate the emissions from the new evaporation plant and semi-

chemical pulping," says Sami Kervinen, Senior Sales Manager, Energy Sales and

Services, EMEA, Valmet.



Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia



Information about the customer Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper



Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill is one of the leading wood chemical mills in

Europe. Its main shareholder is Pulp Mill Holding GmbH. The company is one of

the largest container board manufacturer and one of the leaders in Russian pulp

production. The company specializes on production of bleached sulfate pulp,

board including uniliners, different paper grades, and copy-books.





For further information, please contact:

Kai Mäenpää, Vice President, Energy Sales and Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet,

tel. +358 10 676 2410

Ivan Gubin, Vice President, Sales, Russia, Valmet, tel. +7 812 332 3650





IMAGE: Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk :

http://hugin.info/149898/R/2071890/778626.jpg







