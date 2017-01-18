Valmet to supply an evaporation plant to Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Russia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Valmet Corporation's press release on January 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET
Valmet will supply a new evaporation plant, a combustion plant for gases
generated in the production process and related automation systems for
Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper mill in Novodvinsk, Russia. The delivery will be part
of execution of the second stage of the mill`s priority investment project
Reconstruction of Board Production.
The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2016 orders received. The value
of an order of this type is typically valued around EUR 40 million.
The delivery will include two new evaporation trains for liquors from kraft pulp
cooking and semi-chemical pulp cooking processes, systems for collection,
handling and combustion of gases and a new automation system to control the
processes. The start-up of the new plant is scheduled for 2019.
"The new evaporation plant construction, as well as other projects within the
scope of the priority investment project, will be performed in order to optimize
existing technologies and implement best available technologies (BAT) to reduce
the formation of pollutants in the process cycle. As a result of long-term close
and fruitful cooperation of the two companies' experts, all possible options
were considered, and an optimal process concept was developed taking into
account specific operating conditions with different liquors, possible
difficulties and risks, and allowing flexible and uninterrupted process flow,"
says Dmitry Zylev, General Director, Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill.
Technical details about the delivery
The new evaporation plant will enable the evaporation of waste red and black
liquors based on their formation rate at the maximum capacity of semi-chemical
and kraft pulp cooking plants of the board production to provide two board
machines with raw material after their reconstruction.
"The combustion plant for gases generated in the production process will
completely eliminate the emissions from the new evaporation plant and semi-
chemical pulping," says Sami Kervinen, Senior Sales Manager, Energy Sales and
Services, EMEA, Valmet.
Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia
Information about the customer Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper
Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill is one of the leading wood chemical mills in
Europe. Its main shareholder is Pulp Mill Holding GmbH. The company is one of
the largest container board manufacturer and one of the leaders in Russian pulp
production. The company specializes on production of bleached sulfate pulp,
board including uniliners, different paper grades, and copy-books.
VALMET
Corporate Communications
For further information, please contact:
Kai Mäenpää, Vice President, Energy Sales and Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet,
tel. +358 10 676 2410
Ivan Gubin, Vice President, Sales, Russia, Valmet, tel. +7 812 332 3650
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
IMAGE: Arkhangelsk Pulp & Paper Mill in Novodvinsk :
http://hugin.info/149898/R/2071890/778626.jpg
