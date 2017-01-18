Atos positioned as Leader in latest Everest Group Peak Matrix(TM) for IoT Services

Everest Group assessment highlights the compelling Atos solution offering and

its ability to address customer concern for privacy thanks to a dedicated focus

on cybersecurity and the Worldline payment platform

Paris, 18 January 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, is positioned

as a leader in the global Everest Group Peak Matrix(TM)- Internet of Things

Services - PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment and Market Trends - IoT: Bigger than the

Hype. Everest Group recognizes leaders as those companies that have positioned

themselves as consultants for IoT adoption with a comprehensive portfolio of

service offerings. They have invested in acquiring skills and developing

technology expertise, as well as having engaged with customers in large scale

IoT initiatives.

The report shows how Atos' significant industrial partnerships coupled with its

engineering capabilities have helped it deliver multiple innovative use cases.

With dedicated focus on cybersecurity and the Worldline payment platform,

Everest Group highlights how Atos is able to address customer concern for

privacy with a compelling solution offering.



Commenting on the research, Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice President for

Global Business & Platform Solutions at Atos said: "IoT is one of the most

important technological enablers for digital business. Our solutions bring

together our expertise in big data, cybersecurity, managed services, robotics,

payments and financial processing. I am very proud that Atos is one of the few

in the world that can answer to the need of the market. These, coupled with our

business driven analytics, IoT and cognitive solutions - Atos Codex - mean we

can help organizations get the value out of their IoT data to strengthen

operational performance, improve customer experience and exploit new revenue



streams."



Report available here



About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa

100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa ? 12

billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big

Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services,

Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as

transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment

industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry

knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across

different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing,

Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.

The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &

Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under

the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and

Worldline.



