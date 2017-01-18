Atos positioned as Leader in latest Everest Group Peak Matrix(TM) for IoT Services

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Everest Group assessment highlights the compelling Atos solution offering and
its ability to address customer concern for privacy thanks to a dedicated focus
on cybersecurity and the Worldline payment platform
Paris, 18 January 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, is positioned
as a leader in the global Everest Group Peak Matrix(TM)- Internet of Things
Services - PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment and Market Trends - IoT: Bigger than the
Hype. Everest Group recognizes leaders as those companies that have positioned
themselves as consultants for IoT adoption with a comprehensive portfolio of
service offerings. They have invested in acquiring skills and developing
technology expertise, as well as having engaged with customers in large scale
IoT initiatives.
The report shows how Atos' significant industrial partnerships coupled with its
engineering capabilities have helped it deliver multiple innovative use cases.
With dedicated focus on cybersecurity and the Worldline payment platform,
Everest Group highlights how Atos is able to address customer concern for
privacy with a compelling solution offering.
Commenting on the research, Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice President for
Global Business & Platform Solutions at Atos said: "IoT is one of the most
important technological enablers for digital business. Our solutions bring
together our expertise in big data, cybersecurity, managed services, robotics,
payments and financial processing. I am very proud that Atos is one of the few
in the world that can answer to the need of the market. These, coupled with our
business driven analytics, IoT and cognitive solutions - Atos Codex - mean we
can help organizations get the value out of their IoT data to strengthen
operational performance, improve customer experience and exploit new revenue
streams."
Report available here
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa
100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa ? 12
billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big
Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services,
Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as
transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment
industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry
knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across
different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing,
Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.
The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &
Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under
the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and
Worldline.
