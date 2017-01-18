Net Insight Solution Helps BBC Sport Streamline Resource Scheduling:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
UK national broadcaster looks to simplify planning through new intuitive
user interface and interoperability
Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and
resource scheduling, today announces that BBC Sport has deployed the company's
ScheduALL® solution for planning of linear and non-linear broadcast program
schedules.
The broadcaster wanted to replace its current system, with a solution that could
capture and manage various data used for program planning management. Net
Insight provided the BBC Sport team with a solution that met and exceeded the
needs of the department, which included live web-based visualizations of
schedules, reducing the need for manually distributing spreadsheets and other
time-consuming activities.
"Supplying the BBC with our solutions and services is a sign of our growing
reputation among the world's largest broadcasters," said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO
at Net Insight. "By simplifying workflows we help customers improve the balance
between content value and cost of production, enabling them to do more with
less."
Net Insight's scheduling software is the industry leader in resource scheduling
solutions for media and broadcast. By impacting each project's operational
productivity and financial visibility, it delivers a host of features that
simplify the administration of facilities, equipment, asset libraries, bidding
and payment. The ScheduALL solution has many applications due to its
configurable flexibility and adaptability to specific customer needs.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,
fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Net Insight Solution Helps BBC Sport Streamline Resource Scheduling:
http://hugin.info/130084/R/2071936/778653.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Net Insight AB via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.netinsight.net/
Date: 01/18/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 518288
Character count: 3892
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Net Insight AB
Stadt: Stockholm
Number of hits: 15
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.564
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|309
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.