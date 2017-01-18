Net Insight Solution Helps BBC Sport Streamline Resource Scheduling

UK national broadcaster looks to simplify planning through new intuitive

user interface and interoperability



Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and

resource scheduling, today announces that BBC Sport has deployed the company's

ScheduALL® solution for planning of linear and non-linear broadcast program

schedules.



The broadcaster wanted to replace its current system, with a solution that could

capture and manage various data used for program planning management. Net

Insight provided the BBC Sport team with a solution that met and exceeded the

needs of the department, which included live web-based visualizations of

schedules, reducing the need for manually distributing spreadsheets and other

time-consuming activities.



"Supplying the BBC with our solutions and services is a sign of our growing

reputation among the world's largest broadcasters," said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO

at Net Insight. "By simplifying workflows we help customers improve the balance

between content value and cost of production, enabling them to do more with

less."



Net Insight's scheduling software is the industry leader in resource scheduling

solutions for media and broadcast. By impacting each project's operational

productivity and financial visibility, it delivers a host of features that

simplify the administration of facilities, equipment, asset libraries, bidding

and payment. The ScheduALL solution has many applications due to its

configurable flexibility and adaptability to specific customer needs.



About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for



anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net

















