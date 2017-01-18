New Study Derives Prostate Cancer Heat Map & Analysis Along with Clinical Benchmarks for Therapies during 2016-2022

Prostate Cancer Research Report provides details on the current clinical landscape by considering the treatment options for this disease. Also, currently approved therapies for prostate cancer and their clinical characteristics in terms of specific safety and efficiency parameters are also mentioned. Moreover, marketed products and pipeline products are highlighted in details.



In the introductory section, the report presents an overview of prostate cancer Research. It is basically a disease which only affects the male species. Cancer begins to grow in the prostate i.e. a gland in the male reproductive system. In fact, it is the most common non-skin cancer in America, affecting 1 in 7 men. Nearly 3 million U.S. men are currently living with prostate cancer, as per the research study. Internationally, it is the sixth-largest cancer-related cause of death in men. Also, age is the greatest factor influencing the development of prostate cancer. For those who are aged over 50 are at the greatest risk of developing PC, with advanced age being the primary risk factor for the disease.



In the next section, this tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide a summary of these clinical characteristics offer detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the PC market and late-stage pipeline. Also, research is ongoing to try and improve technology & techniques for more effective treatments for prostate cancer.



It is also observed that, if prostate cancer is detected in its early states, it can be effectively treated and cured. Approximately 90% of all prostate cancers are identified in the local and regional stages, so the cure rate is very high and closely 100% of men diagnosed at this stage will be disease-free after five years. In the early stages, surgery and radiation may be used to remove or attempt to kill the cancer cells or shrink the tumor. Also, Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is considered by doctors, which treats some very early stage prostate cancers that may never have caused the patient any harm.





Furthermore, a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape and the expected changes to these benchmarks along with the treatment algorithm for the late-stage pipeline is clearly provided. According to the report, the PC market consists of therapies for both hormone-sensitive and castration-resistant procedures of the disease. But, the options available for the two forms are particularly different with hormonal therapies used in the hormone-sensitive stage, whereas chemotherapy or targeted therapies used in the castration-resistant stage. Between them, hormonal therapies are widely used across multiple stages of the hormone-sensitive disease and the goal is to stop cancer growth enthused by testosterone.









