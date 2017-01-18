Global Market of Medical Image Analysis Software Driven by the Rise in Aging Population & Chronic Diseases

The Global Medical Image analysis software market is expected to reach USD 3,135.3 Million by 2020 from USD 2,143.7 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Medical Image Analysis Software

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 18, 2017: In todays world, rapid technical innovations have derived a lot of variations in clinical diagnosis, cure and disease monitoring. To highlight this, a key aspect in todays healthcare industry i.e. Medical image analysis software, is the center of the latest report added to the wide storehouse of Market Research Hub (MRH). The title of the report is Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Status which offers a detailed examination of the global market covering the vital regions such as the United States, EU, India, Japan, China and Southeast Asia. With an extensive forecast up to 2020, the report evaluates its market size and growth prospects.



Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=909084



To begin with, the report describes that the global market for medical image analysis software is boosting due to the rising demand for diagnostic and treatment actions with an enhanced solution that can help effectively early diagnosis of diseases. Medical imaging is the process of creating a visual representation of a body for clinical analysis and medical intrusion. Medical image analysis software is used in training, viewing, storing and sharing data in the medical industry. They are applicable in wide areas of computer-aided surgical planning, medical image visualization, molecular imaging etc.



The next section of the report presents an overview of market segmentation. The market has been segmented on the basis of types and end-user/application. On the basis of the type it covers:



Integrated Software

Stand-alone Software



At present, integrated software is in demand because of its welfares, such as centralized data storage and cost efficiency. Besides, the increased use of electronic health records to expertly store and manage patient health information in the form of medical images is contributing to the market growth.





Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=909084



On the basis of end-user, it segments the market into hospitals, diagnostic and research centers. Factors such as rising aging population globally and growing instances of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disease which needs better diagnostic process, is also driving the demand for this software.



Moreover, key players in the global market for medical image analysis software highlighted in the report are as follows:



GE Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens healthineers

MIM Software, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Aquilab GmbH

Esaote, Inc.

ClaroNav, Inc.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-medical-image-analysis-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022-report.html



At the last section, the report also highlights market dynamics, such as opportunities, challenges, constraints and threats in detail.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-medical-image-analysis-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of Market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow Us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/

Date: 01/18/2017 - 13:26

Language: English

News-ID 518300

Character count: 3570

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Prashant Tripathi

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 1.18.2017

Comments:



Prashant Tripathi

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: