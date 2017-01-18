Rogers Plumbing Lists Ways To Avoid Frozen Pipes

Austin plumbing company provides advice on its website relevant to the winter season

(firmenpresse) - Rogers Plumbing, a local plumbing company based in Austin, Texas, has provided information on its website describing how to avoid frozen pipes in the winter time. The information was posted on the regularly-updated blog Rogers Plumbing maintains on their website, which is listed below underneath the companys contact information.



Rogers Plumbing begins their advice on avoiding frozen pipes by acknowledging that such a freezing situation is possible in the Texas climate of their service territory. Though frozen pipes may not be the first problem Texas homeowners and businesses think of as it relates to their plumbing systems, Rogers acknowledges, that is all the more reason to thoroughly review their experienced information.



The first piece of advice doled out by the plumbing company is to physically cover up pipes when temperatures pose a freezing risk. The information states that while heat tape is recommended for this purpose in states that frequently experience freezing temperatures for extended periods of time, an outdoor cover will often suffice to protect pipes from freezing in Texas. These covers are commercially available, according to Rogers Plumbing. Furthermore, people shopping for such covers do not need to consider their R-valuea measure of a products insulation capacitybecause Texas does not experience enough nights of freezing temperatures to warrant such a consideration.



Other steps recommended by Rogers Plumbing in their posting include checking a homes heating system and thermostat for proper functioning, opening up cabinets containing pipes and setting faucets on a slow drip over freezing nights. The posting explains that the dripping faucet recommendation helps ensure that water keeps moving through the plumbing system, giving it less of a chance to freeze. https://plus.google.com/+RogersPlumbingAustin



Rogers Plumbing is a family owned and operated business founded by Roger L. Patterson in 1994. Mr. Patterson maintains a hand in running the business. The company guarantees its employment of uniformed technicians held to high behavioral standards while on the job and who work with company vehicles, state-of-the art tools and the latest repair methods. In addition to guarantees related to the quality of their employees, Rogers Plumbing also advertises a customer satisfaction guarantee that assures customers who are not satisfied with their plumbing work are not required to pay for their service. More details can be found at http://callrogersplumbing.com/about-us/





For more information on seasonal plumbing services related to frozen pipes or their wide range of plumbing, drain cleaning and sewer line repair services, Rogers Plumbing may be contacted using the information provided below.



Contact:

Rogers Plumbing

Address: 815 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701

Phone: 512-259-5754

Email: service(at)callrogersplumbing.com

Website: http://www.callrogersplumbing.com





More information:

http://www.callrogersplumbing.com



PressRelease by

Rogers Plumbing

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 13:28

Language: English

News-ID 518301

Character count: 3142

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rogers Plumbing



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease