Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company Celebrates Its 16th Anniversary

Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company is celebrating its 16 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at http://dallasemergencyplumbing.com/

(firmenpresse) - Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company is celebrating their 16th Anniversary, which commemorates 16 intense and great years in business. This is a huge milestone for the Dallas, TX based Plumbing business, which has provided plumbing services to Dallas, TX residents since 2001.



Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company got it's start in 2001 when founder Francis Seagar saw an opportunity and an unanswered demand in the emergency plumbing niche.



One of the earliest challenges Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company faced was getting the company's message in front of people who most needed it.



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when seemingly against all odds, and with so much competition, they made their first 100 customers in the first 3 months.



Francis Seagar, Owner at Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company was also quoted when discussing another big win. One of the high points of Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company's history so far was having a journalist from the local Dallas paper write a news piece on us.



Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company's Founder, Francis Seagar says We're delighted to be celebrating our 16 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is putting the customer first... without them, we don't have a business.



Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company currently consists of more than 20 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to become the number one emergency plumbing company in Dallas TX and expand to neighboring cities as well .



Dallas Emergency Plumbing Company would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at official website http://dallasemergencyplumbing.com/





