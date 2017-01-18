Inspirational Teacher Motivation Booster Campaign To Influence Students Launched

Motivational speaker and author Mark Anthony Garrett has launched a new campaign to inspire teachers all over the world. The theme is "Teachers Are Heroes" which focuses on the role teachers play and the positive influence they have on students around them.

(firmenpresse) - Author and public speaker Mark Anthony Garrett has launched a new campaign to spread his transformative message to teachers all over the world through motivational speeches and presentations. The theme for his events is "Teachers Are Heroes", which focuses on the role teachers play in shaping the future of students and empowering them to be the best version of themselves.



More information can be found at: http://TeachersAreHeroes.com.



As a former special needs child, Mark Anthony Garrett explains that his life was changed by an inspirational teacher who refused to let him fail. It is because of her influence that he was able to find himself and become the person that he is today.



The movement started by Garrett serves to inspire teachers to give their best in the classroom and strives to help encourage more parents to get involved in the educational process while creating a holistic approach to shaping the minds of future leaders.



The work Mark has done throughout the country has helped establish him as one of the top keynote speakers and experts on teacher training and staff development within the K-12 educational industry.



His events incorporate his own personal experience of being taught to believe in himself by his third-grade teacher. They are also influenced by his need to help restore a positive image of teachers within society. He explains that, at one time, teachers were praised, honored, and appreciated, but that society has lost that connection to them.



Mark Anthony Garrett's drive to inspire has seen his Teachers Are Heroes message being converted into a book of the same name, and it has also been embraced by educators around the country.



He said: "I want every teacher in the teaching profession to know that they are valued and appreciated for the service that they bring to the world."



Individuals, educational institutions, and organizations who are interested in Mark's movement or his speaking services can get in touch using the contact details provided on his website at the URL above.





http://www.TeachersAreHeroes.com



