Texas Party People, a Total Directory for Texas is Launching Soon

TexasPartyPeople.com, a total directory covering all of Texas offering paid or free listings to catering companies, clowns, DJs, wedding venues, carnivals will be launching on February 10th, 2017.

According to the founder, Susie Pummill, Texas Party People was born out of the idea to provide businesses with a highly optimized and specialized vendor directory, designed to showcase your amazing business and talents. Our aim is to effectively help you grow your business using our smart set of tools and help your customers find you easier.



We help you connect with customers in a beautiful and easy to use format. Our platform is Search Engine friendly with total optimization using the latest SEO tactics for Google, Bing, and all Social Media platforms. Texas Party People will aggressively advertise on all social media platforms and with paid advertising. Susie Pummill added.



Texas Party People directory is a platform where vendors/business owners who want to grow their businesses can easily create a custom listing. The platform also have the option to upload videos and photos, adding search engine friendly content and links to social media or existing website if you have one. Other information you can include to your listing includes contact details, hours of operation, store-front address for brick and mortar business, and customer reviews.



When the Texas Party People directory is launched, individuals can use the directory to explore and discover new party ideas, and themed events since it is dedicated to being the most comprehensive resource for Texas event planning. It promises to offer the latest and the greatest resource center for your party ideas. From discovering quality vendors, Caterers, Florists, Photo Booth rentals, DJ services, Clowns, Balloon Twisters, Rock Wall rentals and so on.



The directory will also be useful in discovering community or local events such as festivals, parades, carnivals, church-bazaars, chilli-cook-offs, concerts and more. Texas Party People can be used to list and find local events to help you participate in community activities. They offer free listing for churches and non-profit organizations.





About Texas Party People



Susie Pummill is based in Houston, Texas and has been a child's entertainer for many years. She is the founder of www.TexasPartyPeople.com, a directory covering all of Texas listings which will be launching on February 10th, 2017.



