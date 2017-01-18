M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
ID: 518368
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2017.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10483 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to sha ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). D ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable Februa ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 154th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are p ...