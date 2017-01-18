       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Finance


Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

ID: 518370
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.11925 per unit. The distribution is payable February 10, 2017 to unit holders on record as at January 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Finanical's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on January 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.11925 per unit based on the VWAP of $14.31 payable on February 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $29.59 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.quadravest.com



Keywords (optional):

income-financial-trust,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/18/2017 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 518370
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Income Financial Trust
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 17

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.568
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z