Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.11925 per unit. The distribution is payable February 10, 2017 to unit holders on record as at January 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Finanical's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on January 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.11925 per unit based on the VWAP of $14.31 payable on February 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $29.59 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.quadravest.com



PressRelease by

Income Financial Trust

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 518370

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Income Financial Trust

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease