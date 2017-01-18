US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03824 for each Preferred share, or 5.25% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2017.
US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.financial15.com/
Date: 01/18/2017 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 518374
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: US Financial 15 Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 16
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.568
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|240
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.