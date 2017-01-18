Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares
ID: 518376
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2017.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10483 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to sha ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). D ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable Februa ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 154th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are p ...