Cartier Intersects 8.2 g/t Au over 7.0 m on the Chimo Mine Property

(firmenpresse) - VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") announces the results of its drill program on the East Block of the Chimo Mine property, situated 45 km east of Val-d'Or. Drilling intersected 8 gold-bearing intervals of interest of which some are located up to 650 m east of the former Chimo Mine (Figures and ). The results are presented in the following table:

Lengths are expressed as measured along the core axis. True thickness has not been determined.

Six (6) drill holes totalling 2,517 m, intersected 4 gold structures in an area with little or no drilling within the favorable corridor of the property (Figures and ). The results add potential to increase the dimension of the known gold-bearing zones and have also demonstrated the potential of discovering new gold-bearing zones.

Gold Structure 5M (refer to Figures and ):

Results of drill holes CH16-06 (9.9 g/t Au / 4.0 m) and CH16-04 (1.5 g/t Au / 9.0 m) increase the dimension of the gold zone located 650 m east of the former Chimo Mine. Results of drill hole CH16-03 highlight a new area of interest situated half way between the former Chimo Mine and the gold zone mentioned above. The results of these three (3) holes lie along the main gold-bearing structure of the property.

Gold Structure 4B (refer Figures and ):

Results of drill holes CH16-02 (88.6 g/t Au / 1.0 m) and CH16-01 confirm the potential of discovery in an area that is poorly tested and yet has a significant historical intersection that graded up to 16.4 g/t Au / 3.6 m.

Gold Structures 2 and 3 (refer to Figures and ):

Results of drill holes CH16-01 (17.7 g/t / 3.0 m) and CH16-02 (11.8 g/t Au / 2.0 m) are in line with the company's exploration strategy and confirms the potential to increase the dimension of the numerous known gold zones on the property by drilling the depth extension of the gold-bearing structures.

"The 8 gold-bearing intersections from these 6 drill holes, have met our objective to demonstrate the potential for discovery of gold-bearing zones proximal to local mining infrastructure." commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

All lengths presented in this press release are measured along the core axis. NQ core samples (core diameter 4.65 cm) are crushed to 85% minus 10 mesh then pulverized to 85% minus 200 mesh. Cartier inserts 10% of the samples in the form of certified standards and another 10% in the form of blank samples to ensure quality control. The 50 grams of pulp were analysed at Accurassay Laboratory, located in Rouyn-Noranda (Quebec). The analyses were carried out by fire assay and atomic absorption. Results greater than 1.0 g/t Au are treated as follows : i) less than 5.0 g/t Au, the pulp is dissolved by fire assay and read by atomic absorption or ii) greater than or equal to 5.0 g/t Au, the pulp is dissolved by fire assay and the gold value is quantified by gravimetric analysis. For the samples with visible gold, 1000 grams of rock are directly analysed by ''Metallic Sieve" method.

