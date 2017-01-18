Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 15th Consecutive Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 154th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $18.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.66.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

