ESG Recognizes Arcadia Data as a Top Big Data Innovator with 2016 Delta-V Award

Company credited for modernizing business intelligence for the big data era

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- , the visual analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced that the company has received Enterprise Strategy Group's (ESG) annual , recognizing the top 20 companies that accelerated innovation in big data and analytics in 2016. The award highlights software systems that seek to make big data tangible and translatable to real world applications.

"We are humbled to be recognized by ESG as one of the most innovative big data companies of the past year," said Shant Hovsepian, co-founder and chief technology officer at Arcadia Data. "Arcadia strives to put data analytics in the hands of the business user, allowing data scientists and business analysts alike to more easily and continuously explore, model and refine all of their data. Moreover, we enable customers to create visual data applications which are online, collaborative, and impacting business in real-time"

Arcadia Data was selected for this honor by ESG for its efforts in changing the velocity of insights with big data. Arcadia Enterprise is the only visual analytics tool that fills the gap between easy data visualization and complex advanced analytics while solving problems around cybersecurity and fraud, making itself indispensable for companies looking to securely pinpoint meaningful information and act quickly in the age of big data. This win comes on the heels of the company's recent launch of , the industry's first real-time, modern BI platform for cloud-native, on-premises and Hadoop-native deployments.

"Arcadia wants to modernize BI for the big data era, with a universal platform that spans on-premises and cloud-based data, whether in HDFS, HBase, Kudu, Amazon S3, Spark Datasets, or relational databases," said Nik Rouda, senior analyst covering big data, business intelligence, analytics, and visualization at ESG. "Recent advances include visualization of real-time data alongside the historical context, tie in to Apache Solr for search, and recommendation technology to improve performance for more concurrent users."

Arcadia Data has built the first visual analytics platform to solve the most complex big data problems with the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights in the era of big data. Arcadia Data is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without extracting it, therefore filling the gap between easy data visualization and complex advanced analytics for use cases like the connected car, information security, and trade surveillance. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit Arcadia at . Follow Arcadia Data at .

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated IT research, analysis, and strategy firm that is world-renowned for providing actionable insight and intelligence to the global IT community. Recognized for its unique blend of capabilities -- including market research, hands-on technical product validation, and expert consulting methodologies such as the ESG Strategy Lifecycle -- ESG is relied upon by IT professionals, technology vendors, investors, and the media to clarify the complex. For more information visit: .

Olivia Civiletto



Merritt Group, Inc. for Arcadia Data





More information:

http://https://www.arcadiadata.com/



PressRelease by

Arcadia Data

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 518382

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Arcadia Data

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease