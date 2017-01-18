Latest best in class testing solutions to be showcased at DesignCon 2017 by HUBER+SUHNER

Herisau, 18 January 2017  HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity products, is set to unveil its best in class solutions for bench-top and system testing at this years DesignCon exhibition in Santa Clara.

The HUBER+SUHNER booth at DesignCon focuses on its range of outstanding electrical solutions and assemblies developed and enhanced for high speed digital testing. Designed to be highly flexible, with outstanding electrical characteristics and best in-class phase stability, HUBER+SUHNER solutions provide revolutionary high speed testing.



In a world where performance, speed and density matter, innovative high speed digital testing solutions are key, said Stéphanie Jarno, Market Manager Instrumentation at HUBER+SUHNER. Our developments come at a time when companies are looking for high performing yet cost efficient solutions for their testing requirements, and HUBER+SUHNERs new products address exactly these concerns.



Displayed at the booth is MXPM, a product extension of the well received multicoax MXP product line. The small form factor and outstanding electrical characteristics combined with reliable mating and ease of use make the MXP series an excellent solution for bench-top and system testing. MXPM, the new precision multicoax connector solution, has a coaxial-to-PCB transition of up to 85 GHz, smart interface protection and an innovative locking mechanism.



The MXPM series is a revolutionary multicoax solution in response to the most stringent testing requirements. Electrically transparent and offering a very small pitch, this solution is well suited for applications tolerating no signal integrity degradation. Our initial product line operates up to 65GHz with a 85GHz version coming soon, said Stéphanie.



Also at the HUBER+SUHNER booth will be the SUCOFLEX 500 series for VNA, where the new assembly  SUCOFLEX 526S  will be making its debut. HUBER+SUHNER will also be introducing the Microbend L, the brand new low loss assembly with increased phase stability and power handling capability for use in low profile and dense applications.





We are very much looking forward to DesignCon and hope to demonstrate why HUBER+SUHNER is and will continue to be one of the industrys most valuable and pioneering developers of efficient and reliable testing technology and solutions, added Stéphanie Jarno.



DesignCon visitors can view the MXPM series and other HUBER+SUHNER products at Booth #847 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California on 1st and 2nd of February 2017.





