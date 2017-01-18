Exploring Cornwall's Most Beautiful Ornamental Gardens

Small group tours to Cornwall can introduce nature lovers to some of the UK's most historically important and beautiful ornamental gardens.

(firmenpresse) - The temperate climate of the southwestern peninsular of the UK gives rise to a proliferation of endemic and exotic tropical plant species. For nature lovers with a particular interest in flora, small group tours taking in the stunning ornamental gardens of Cornwall provide an experience equal to anywhere else in the world.



Dedicated small group tours with a focus on botany can introduce participants to a range of historic garden collections, including those at Trelissick, Trewithin and the Lost Gardens of Heligan.



Trelissick Gardens



Situated near the city of Truro, Trelissick Gardens comprises 40 acres of woodland planted with a vast array of exotic tropical species dating back to the 1870s. Nestled within a surrounding 375 acres of woods and parklands, and fringed by the waters of the Fal Estuary, the gardens have been under the care and protection of the National Trust since 1955.



Amongst the magnificent collection are species of rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, camellias and hydrangeas, flourishing alongside the more exotic tropical palms, bamboos, conifers and gingko. The gardens are divided into several different areas including the Main Lawn, The Dell, New Cornish Orchard (with over 70 varieties of apples), Carcadden and the Celtic Cross Paths.



Trewithin Gardens



This private estate in Truro (owned by the Galworthy family) is renowned as one of the most impressive and beautiful in the country. The huge collection of magnolias, camellias and rhododendrons, along with more than 1500 other species of rare and exotic floral blooms, are planted within 30 acres of tranquil woodland surrounding the eighteenth-century manor house.



The garden was created by horticulturalist George Johnstone in 1904, using an extensive array of specimens from all over the world that were sent back by botanists on the nineteenth-century plant hunting expeditions. The diversity of species means that the gardens are a pleasure to visit at any time of the year, with autumn revealing the vibrant colours of acers and viburnums, while spring and summer reveal a very different display of magnolias, camellias, rhododendrons and roses.





The Lost Gardens of Heligan



After 400 years as the meticulously-curated private estate of the Tremayne family, the outbreak of WW1 was the impetus for the thousand acres that comprise Heligan to fall into obscurity. It wasn't until the 1990s that dedicated members of the Tremayne family set about enacting the restoration and rejuvenation of these magnificent gardens. Located above the Cornish coastal village of Mevagissey, today they are the most visited private gardens in Britain.



Separated into Productive Gardens, Pleasure Gardens and the Jungle, Heligan abounds with both wild and cultivated flowers, including great numbers of rhododendrons and local and continental species of camellias. The Productive Gardens include the Kitchen Garden, the Flower Garden and the Melon Yard, which feature more than 300 varieties of herbs, flowers, seasonal fruits and vegetables. The Pleasure Gardens, planted with specimens dating back 150 years, comprise a range of features connected by tranquil pathways and include the Northern Summerhouse, the Italian Garden and the Sundial Garden.



Small Group Tours to Explore Cornwall's Ornamental Gardens



Exploring the beauty and history of Cornwall's historic ornamental gardens on professionally-organised small group tours is the best way of not only gaining exposure to a range of exotic species, but also enjoying the benefits of travelling with an expert botanist or naturalist.





Marissa Ellis-Snow is a freelance nature writer with a special interest in wildflowers and bird watching.

