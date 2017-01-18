Beauty Bucket List: 3 of the Worlds Most Extraordinary Natural Wonders

After securing worldwide travel insurance it is time to start checking those destinations off your bucket list.

(firmenpresse) - Trying to compile a list of the worlds most beautiful natural wonders could literally take a lifetime. There are so many, each one seemingly more breathtaking than the last, and then there are the ones that have not even been discovered yet. However, if you are determined to get the ball rolling, here are three lesser-known destinations that will not disappoint! Once you are armed with worldwide travel insurance the world becomes yours to explore.



Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China



This 243-square mile park is covered in a sub-tropical rainforest. The dense foliage and moist heat leads to a blanket of fog which shrouds the park in mystery. The weather only proves to enhance the awe-inspiring views of the parks most famous geographical feature: the karst sandstone pillars. These magnificent towering pillars are formed as a result of thousands of years of physical erosion, including expanding ice in the colder months and the plants that grow within them year round.



Zhangjiajie is home to many different species of bird as well as giant salamanders and rhesus monkeys. Once you arrive there are numerous hiking trails to choose from, each one leading you to different sites of awe-inspiring beauty. There is even an international youth hostel located within the park just off the path that guides you to one of the parks most popular sites, the Golden Whip Stream.



Socotra, Archipelago in Yemen



Noted as one of the most alien-looking places on Earth, Socotra can be found amongst four small islands that make up this archipelago in the Arabian Sea. The islands unique biodiversity is rich in both flora and fauna with over 37% of its 825 plant species found nowhere else in the world. The list of globally-significant populations of land and sea wildlife is epic, with 90% of its reptile species and 95% of its land snail species not occurring anywhere else in the world.



The island has been predominantly untouched by civilisation, leading to limited infrastructure. Although Yemen has been plagued by war in recent years these islands are mainly unaffected by the strife. However, destinations such as Socotra make obtaining comprehensive worldwide travel insurance even more important. With that safety net in place the experience  and privilege of exploring the islands amazing natural wonders and elaborate network of caves  will make you soon forget what is lacking and only focus on the rich abundance all around you.





The Richat Structure, Mauritania



The Richat Structure, also known as the Eye of the Sahara, is an amazing natural phenomenon that very may well have come from another world. The slightly elliptical dome is over 40km in diameter and has sedimentary rocks exposed that date back to the late Proterozoic age. Scientists are continually studying the structure but the general opinion is that it the Richat is an asteroid impact structure.



Although the best views of the Richat Structure are obtained from outer space, the landscape is a popular destination for the 4x4 enthusiast. The thrill of off-roading over the peaks and valleys of the Sahara is a one-of-a-kind experience, especially when you consider the amazing age of the rocks beneath you! There is even a hotel found in the middle of the structure which offers basic accommodation for dusty and tired travellers.



Never-Ending Options



When embarking on a tour of the worlds natural wonders you will never need to ask where to next? for long. Once you are equipped with worldwide travel insurance you are well on your way to exploring the mystery and majesty the world has to offer.





More information:

http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/worldwide-travel-insurance



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip and annual travel insurance policies. Besides offering great deals on worldwide travel insurance policies, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

PressRelease by

Insuremore

Date: 01/18/2017 - 15:50

Language: English

News-ID 518405

Character count: 3869

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Insuremore

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease