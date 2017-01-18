Muslim Dress - The Muslim Dress Code

There's no distinct dress style prescribed to Muslims. This offers room to accommodate their situations, tastes and cultures. But there's a dress code which applies to all Muslims. This short article will talk about these rules of dress code for Muslim females.



A Muslim woman's dress must cover her entire body except the hands and face which may perhaps remain visible.



The dress should not be tight fitting but hang loose in order that the shape with the physique is just not apparent.



The material with the dress should not be so thin, that 1 can see through it.



The female Muslim woman's dress must not resemble the man's clothes.



The design and style on the dress ought to not be elaborate and bold, so to attract focus.



The garments should not be worn to show off, be arrogant and for the objective of gaining reputation or increasing one's status in society.



Islam protects ladies and liberated ladies more than 1400 years ago. The explanation for such strict dress code is in order that the lady is protected in the lustful gaze of males. In Islam a lady is quite precious so she need to only show her beauty to those who deserve her. The Muslim lady ought to not attract consideration to herself in any way.



The contemporary lady now is just not cost-free in today's society, she is getting exploited. Billboards and other marketing indicates are employing the female sexuality openly, simply to attract the desires of males and to sell the goods. The media rules as to how the excellent lady need to appear and a lot of women come to be slaves to these guidelines. It is actually no wonder far more and more females are turning to the Muslim dress code.





