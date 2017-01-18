Winter Wanderlust  Chase the Sun on a Whim

Indulge your wanderlust and find the winter sun in exotic places. Read on to find out where best to find some warmth at Winter time.

(firmenpresse) - While the Western world is busy sleeping off, or working off, their seasonal stupor during the colder months of January and February, the truly intrepid traveller is turning his or her sights to exotic lands bathed in warm winter sun. So where is the next winter adventure calling from?



This is undeniably the best time of the year to grab some of the best and cheapest travels deals around, many of which head to some lesser-frequented destinations. So plan on travelling fast and light and consider one of these four warm winter adventures.



Australia



Australia  home to some of the most terrifying and glorious creatures that Mother Nature curiously chose to design  is, without a doubt, an adventurers paradise. The average winter temperature hovers around 26°C with the landscape generally bathed in brilliant sunshine.



The country is a mosaic of rugged and lush landscapes all offering a different kind of thrilling adventure. Snorkel with whale sharks, rappel down sheer mountain cliffs, go zip-lining, abseiling or white-water rafting. The limits are set only by how much adrenaline your pounding heart can take!



Peru: Machu Picchu



A trip to the ancient Inca site of Machu Picchu is not to be considered lightly. The mental and physical preparation for a visit is fairly rigorous but is considered one of the most epic and breathtaking experiences a traveller can embark upon.



Peru is home to a myriad of ecosystems, ranging from lush cloud forests and tropical lagoons to snow-capped mountains with alpine slopes. Hiking the path will take you along alpine lakes and glaciers eventually leading to the Incas most sacred and mysterious sanctuaries. Machu Picchu delivers much more than just winter sun; the journey and the destination are considered by many travellers as the ultimate trip of a lifetime.



India: Goa



With the average winter temperatures in the low 30s, Goa is a firm favourite with those trying to escape the winter doldrums. The glorious beaches and lush green countryside is best explored on a bicycle where you will encounter the warmth of the Goan island and its people.





Goa is a tantalizing taste adventure as well. The exotic blend of Indian and Portuguese influences has melded into a style of cuisine that is a treat for the taste buds. Goas eclectic mix of visitors means that there is something for everyone, from the hippie markets at Anjuna or Mandrem to the highly groomed and manicured sandy beaches in front of the five-star hotels. All are welcomed.



Cambodia



Cambodias awe-inspiring temples will refresh your spirit and soul while the winter sun warms your body in its balmy 32°C temperatures. This once-turbulent destination has quickly gained popularity with travellers seeking a truly authentic experience with vast rewards. The temples of Angkor are worthy of a dedicated trip itself, and the beautiful coastline is blissfully untouched by encroaching infrastructures.



The countrys epic struggles through years of political instability and fighting has not dampened the unending optimism and unbreakable spirit of the people. Travellers to Cambodia are not only welcomed but are celebrated. Explore the mountainous landscape or the vast tropical wilderness which will more than likely leave you yearning to return to this wondrously stunning country.



Winter Wanderlust



The winter months need not be a time of drudgery and gloom. Use these quiet darker months to embrace your winter wanderlust and plot your next adventure in the warm winter sun. Worldwide travel insurance will take care of any worries you may have, leaving you to explore all the destinations that pique your interest!





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family, annual, cruise travel and winter sports insurance.

