Baby, Its Warm Inside: The Ultimate Romantic Accommodation in the Alps

With intimate chalets, gourmet menus and romantic settings, skiing in the Alps is the ideal get-away for you and your partner.

(firmenpresse) - Looking for a romantic get-away? With fire places, outdoor hot tubs and stunning views, skiing in the Alps is the ideal lovers holiday thanks to these luxurious and intimate chalets that provide ambiance and privacy.



La Petite Marmotte, Courcheval Moriond (France)



At la Petite Marmotte, skiing in the Alps has never been more romantic. As the smallest rental chalet in Europe, its the perfect place to cosy up with your partner. Share romantic gourmet dinners prepared by the chef, then spend your evenings drinking houses wines in front of a crackling fire.



This chalet also gives you direct access to the slopes. While Courcheval 1800 is often overcrowded, 200m lower down the runs are less busy and provide a more pleasant atmosphere to ski in.



After a long day on the slopes, return to the chalet and relax. Its secluded location gives you the privacy you need to create your romantic ambiance. Share champagne and canapés in the outdoor hot tub and soak in the stunning view of the glittering snow-covered slopes.



Chalet Cygnet, Nendaz (Switzerland)



Overlooked by the majestic Mont-Fort range, Chalet Cygnet is ideal for a romantic escape. With pine-timbered walls and crisp white sheets as well as a flat screen TV and WiFi, it combines the traditional and the modern. Start your day with tea or coffee in bed before gliding down the slopes. With 70km of pistes, including 35 different runs of varying difficulties, youre sure to have a terrific time in the snow. After your day spent skiing in the Alps, relax in your outdoor hot tub and watch the beautiful sunset change the colours of the sky and snow. Later, savour a three-course dinner with complimentary wine.



The Carlton Penthouse Suite, St Moritz (Switzerland)



Located on the top floor of the Carlton St Moritz hotel, the Carlton Penthouse is a spacious living area that overlooks a snowy wonderland. The Penthouse Suite is the epitome of luxury and romance, with marble bathrooms, an open fire place and even a Butler Service.





Begin your day by conquering the 88 slopes of Engadine together. The area is snow-sure and offers a thrilling skiing experience with bewitching views of the valley during your descents. In the evening, swoop your partner off his or her feet and take them to the Michelin Star restaurant. Its mouth-watering menu and stylish interior is perfect for your romantic tête-à-tête.



How to Get There



Getting to your winter wonderland is hassle-free thanks to Shuttle Directs transfers. Take a direct flight from London to Geneva or London to Zurich with easyJet for just £60. A friendly driver will meet you at the terminal and take you to your romantic destination. From Geneva, its roughly two hours to both Nendaz and Courcheval. From Zurich, its a short three hours to St Mortiz.



About shuttle direct



Shuttle Direct has an easy online booking system with a guaranteed fixed low price. This winter enjoy a fast and convenient transfer from the airport terminal to your romantic snow-covered paradise.





