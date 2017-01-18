Discover the Road Less Travelled in St Gallen

St Gallen is a historical goldmine. With impressive landmarks and museums, it is the perfect Swiss city break for culture lovers.

(firmenpresse) - St Gallen is an undervalued historical and cultural Swiss city. With an array of museums, historical artefacts and stunning architecture, this is the perfect destination for your Swiss city break if youre interested in exploring the local traditions. The city also provides easy access to Lake Constance by rail, car, bike or foot.



The Abbey Precinct



The Abbey precincts best known landmarks are the Cathedral and library. As such, it was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1993. The first destinations of your Swiss city break to St Gallen should be these two beautiful buildings.



The Baroque Cathedral



The Baroque Cathedral is St Gallens most famous landmark. As one of the last monumental Baroque monastic constructions in Europe, its captures the vibrancy of the 18th century. Its interior is a stunning combination of lovely carvings and choir stalls, with colourfully painted walls depicting theological images. Relax on your Swiss city break and soak in the Cathedrals tranquil atmosphere created by the malachite green stucco decorations.



The Abbey Library



The library is the Cathedrals most renowned feature. Make your Swiss city break an intellectual one and explore this collection of 160,000 volumes. The lbrary hosts some of the worlds oldest and most treasured books, including 400 volumes which are over 1,000 years old. Its interior is also stunning. It has Switzerlands most elaborate and beautiful Rococo hall, and houses medieval sculptures, 10th-century artefacts as well as objects from the 15th and 17th Centuries.



Kunst Hall



This contemporary art museum hosts various exhibitions throughout the year. It was originally created as a place where artists could react to controversial circumstances relating to urban development. Its exhibitions are expressive and thought-provoking, and definitely worth a visit. Open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 6pm and 11am-6pm on weekend, entrance cost just 7 Swiss Franks.





The Oriel Windows



When on your Swiss city break to St Gallen, youll notice that the Oriel Windows are a typical feature of the regions architecture. Built in the 17th and 18th centuries, there are 111 windows ornamenting the houses in the pedestrian zone. Take a stroll through the narrow streets and enjoy the stunning beauty of these ancient windows.



The Art Museum



The building itself is an impressive neoclassic construction designed in the 1870s by Johann Christoph Kunkler. Its whats inside that makes it famous. Home to a vast collection of paintings and sculptures from the late Middles Ages to the present day, the Art Museum of St Gallen is a real treasure trove. It also exhibits international contemporary sculpture, focusing mainly on French, German and Dutch art.



How to Get There



Getting to your winter wonderland is hassle-free thanks to Shuttle Directs transfers. Take a direct 90-minute flight from London to Geneva with British or Swiss Airways from just £90. One of our friendly drivers will then meet you at the terminal and safely take you to St Gallen in just under 4 hours.



About shuttle direct



Shuttle Direct has an easy online booking system with a guaranteed fixed low price. This winter enjoy a fast and convenient transfer from the airport terminal to your winter adventures.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/gva.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre heading off for a relaxing Swiss city break, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 01/18/2017 - 16:21

Language: English

News-ID 518427

Character count: 3636

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: Alicante



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease