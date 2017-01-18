German OpenStack Days 2017: Call for Papers

Until March 31, 2017 the Call for Papers runs for this year's German OpenStack Days. Lectures can be submitted via the conference website at www.openstack-tage.de. The conference program is dedicated to operating the modular cloud platform OpenStack in large environments.





The third German OpenStack Days focus on the latest developments and the latest know-how in the use of OpenStack. From June 26 to 28, 300 IT professionals from the fields of development, administration, application and decision-makers at management level come together in Munich to get up-to-date.



Until March 31, 2017 interested parties can submit their presentations in the Call for Papers. The lectures should be scheduled for about 35 to 40 minutes. After each presentation a 5 to 10 minutes Q&A session is scheduled. The conference languages are German and English. Applications are made through the official website www.openstack-tage.de.



The German OpenStack Days are established as a recognized expert conference on the use of the modular cloud platform OpenStack. Representatives of well-known companies as well as recognized IT experts will present their experiences in the enterprise deployment of OpenStack in presenting best practices and case studies. In addition to the comprehensive lecture program, three full-day, deepening workshops will be held on the June 26. Topics covered will be "Configuration Management with Puppet", "Ceph Storage Cluster" and "Administration of OpenStack".



Up until 31.01.2017, discounted early bird tickets are still available.



Further information about the German OpenStack Days 2017 can be found at: www.openstack-tage.de.







Cloud Computing is the technology of the future  whether as decentralised data storage or platform for various systems. The open source software OpenStack, a modular cloud platform, is market-leading in the field of cloud computing. Initiated by Rackspace and NASA, OpenStack is based on a variety of different technologies and projects. Far more than 500 major companies support the open source project. B1 Systems has been actively involved in the development of OpenStack since 2011. With the German OpenStack Days, B1 has also created a pioneering platform for developers, users and technical decision-makers at management level on topics related to OpenStack.



