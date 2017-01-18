American Green Leverages App Platform

Gathers Market Insights for Future Revenue Streams

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- (OTC PINK: ERBB) is excited to announce that it has produced a flexible new application that will allow the company to deliver information, share offers or rewards and gather data anonymously. The data will improve the release of its native app and its ability to serve clients in general. The app, currently located at can be added to a mobile phone screen exactly like something downloaded through the app store and can be shared through marketing initiatives or peer to peer. It enables the company to update content on the fly and through the interaction increase its knowledge of the market while communicating easily with large groups of people. The launch version features a survey of the cannabis market as a whole.

"We have always been a technology company serving the cannabis industry. We continue to participate where and how we can as directly as possible," remarked David Gwyther, acting president and board chair. "By utilizing technologies like this, developing the 'Ultimate AGM' (American Green Machine) as a 'better than human' smart-vending solution for the sale of regulated products, and forming key strategic partnerships, the company will keep supporting the emerging cannabis sector. The platform we're using for this app has great potential and already allows us to optimize the company's ability to serve its customers and develop new revenue streams," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

The app will be regularly updated to feature new information, surveys, and product offerings. The company believes it's part of a new era in digital commerce as connectivity increases and devices continue to saturate the population. Applying technological innovation to create new forms of revenue is at the company's core.

About American Green, Corp.

became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

