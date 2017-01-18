Public Safety Reminder Concerning Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaking Operations

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- 01/18/17

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Central and Arctic Region, wishes to warn residents that it may be dangerous to venture out onto the ice at this time due to a warming trend over the past few days. Noticeable splits and cracks have occurred in the ice along the shoreline in the area of Sainte-Angele-de-Laval and on Lake St. Pierre.

As well, it may be dangerous to venture out on the ice when an icebreaker or hovercraft is operating in the area. Fractured ice may become hazardous and unstable, and may create a danger for anyone in the area. Facilities on the ice may also be affected by icebreaking operations.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishers and snowmobilers leave the ice when they see an icebreaker in the immediate vicinity.

CCG icebreakers have a red hull with a transverse white band and a white funnel bearing a maple leaf.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit

