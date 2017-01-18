Flights, Camera, Action: How to Survive a Skiing Trip With Your Teens

Cater to the needs of your teens with these top tips on equipment, resorts and après ski entertainment when you take the family skiing in the Alps.

(firmenpresse) - When planning a winter ski break for you and your teenagers, finding suitable gear, resorts and après-ski entertainment is quite the challenge. Here are a few tips to make your time spent skiing in the Alps a true success.



Conveniently Located



Skiing in the Alps is the perfect winter holiday. Unlike cross-continental snow destinations which require long, indirect flights and months of planning, the Alps are easily accessible via a short plane journey from London airports  and without the time difference, you wont lose a days worth of holiday!



Gear: Balancing Fashion and Safety



Though its essential for your older children to stay warm and dry, remember they like to look good. With a wide range of colours and designs available, outfits can be bought according to their style preference.

To keep them safe, find a helmet that they like, or a plain one they can tag, and theyll look so cool theyll forget its original purpose. Goggles have also become trendy so your teens shouldnt resist wearing them. If they do, ask a young instructor to have a quick word. Theyll listen to his/her advice.



To really get in their good books, allow your children to record their experience. The Go-Pro is the best and safest way to capture the thrill of skiing in the Alps. Theyll love sharing it on social media and impressing all their friends.



Choosing a Resort



Avoriaz, France, is always a hit with teens. It features 650km of pistes, as well as five snowparks and a super-pipe. The resort has a British ski-school that makes skiing in the Alps fun. With slopes for all levels and off-pistes, theyll perfect their technique in no time. Once their confidence is up, they can practice tricks on the snowparks boardcrosses, jumps and woops.



Engelberg, Switzerland, is also a great choice. There are many family-friendly hotels with free-wifi. Engelberg has 12 kilometres runs and 2000 metre drops, perfect for practicing. The local ski school also offers ski lessons in the English language. Best of all, Engelberg features Sliding Parks snow tubing run and sliding slopes, as well as snowXparks electric powered snow-vehicles for adrenaline-seekers older than 10.





Après-Ski for the Whole Family



Le Chapka, an après-ski restaurant and bar in Morzine, Avoriaz, is the perfect place to wind down after a day spent skiing in the Alps. With a varied menu, pool tables in the back and live bands playing, youre in for a great night of family fun.



If you choose to stay in Engelberg, head over to Titlis Talstation for a great après-ski ambiance at the Chalet. With live-acts and a DJ on every night, you can enjoy great music while sharing a delicious fondu.



How to Get There



Getting to the Alps in hassle-free thanks to Shuttle Directs transfers. Fly direct to Geneva from London with EasyJet, British or Swiss Airways for £60-90. A friendly driver will meet you and safely take you to Avoriaz in 1h45 or to Engelberg in less than 3.



