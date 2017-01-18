Flights, Camera, Action: How to Survive a Skiing Trip With Your Teens

Cater to the needs of your teens with these top tips on equipment, resorts and après ski entertainment when you take the family skiing in the Alps.
(firmenpresse) - When planning a winter ski break for you and your teenagers, finding suitable gear, resorts and après-ski entertainment is quite the challenge. Here are a few tips to make your time spent skiing in the Alps a true success.
Conveniently Located
Skiing in the Alps is the perfect winter holiday. Unlike cross-continental snow destinations which require long, indirect flights and months of planning, the Alps are easily accessible via a short plane journey from London airports and without the time difference, you wont lose a days worth of holiday!
Gear: Balancing Fashion and Safety
Though its essential for your older children to stay warm and dry, remember they like to look good. With a wide range of colours and designs available, outfits can be bought according to their style preference.
To keep them safe, find a helmet that they like, or a plain one they can tag, and theyll look so cool theyll forget its original purpose. Goggles have also become trendy so your teens shouldnt resist wearing them. If they do, ask a young instructor to have a quick word. Theyll listen to his/her advice.
To really get in their good books, allow your children to record their experience. The Go-Pro is the best and safest way to capture the thrill of skiing in the Alps. Theyll love sharing it on social media and impressing all their friends.
Choosing a Resort
Avoriaz, France, is always a hit with teens. It features 650km of pistes, as well as five snowparks and a super-pipe. The resort has a British ski-school that makes skiing in the Alps fun. With slopes for all levels and off-pistes, theyll perfect their technique in no time. Once their confidence is up, they can practice tricks on the snowparks boardcrosses, jumps and woops.
Engelberg, Switzerland, is also a great choice. There are many family-friendly hotels with free-wifi. Engelberg has 12 kilometres runs and 2000 metre drops, perfect for practicing. The local ski school also offers ski lessons in the English language. Best of all, Engelberg features Sliding Parks snow tubing run and sliding slopes, as well as snowXparks electric powered snow-vehicles for adrenaline-seekers older than 10.
Après-Ski for the Whole Family
Le Chapka, an après-ski restaurant and bar in Morzine, Avoriaz, is the perfect place to wind down after a day spent skiing in the Alps. With a varied menu, pool tables in the back and live bands playing, youre in for a great night of family fun.
If you choose to stay in Engelberg, head over to Titlis Talstation for a great après-ski ambiance at the Chalet. With live-acts and a DJ on every night, you can enjoy great music while sharing a delicious fondu.
How to Get There
Getting to the Alps in hassle-free thanks to Shuttle Directs transfers. Fly direct to Geneva from London with EasyJet, British or Swiss Airways for £60-90. A friendly driver will meet you and safely take you to Avoriaz in 1h45 or to Engelberg in less than 3.
About Shuttle Direct
Shuttle Direct has an easy online booking system with a guaranteed fixed low price. This winter enjoy a fast and convenient transfer from the airport terminal to your winter adventures. Your skiing equipment will even be transported for free!
More information:
http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/morzine.html
Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre heading off to go skiing in the Alps, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.
Date: 01/18/2017 - 16:36
Language: English
News-ID 518441
Character count: 3588
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Shuttle Direct
Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick
Stadt: Alicante
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.570
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|189
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.