New GMG OpenColor provides innovative GMG color separation technology for Adobe Photoshop and PACKZ

(PresseBox) - GMG, the leading developer and supplier of high-end color management software solutions, announces a new release of GMG OpenColor, its award-winning multichannel profiling software. The highlight of GMG OpenColor 2.0.6 is the ability to dynamically create and deliver best-quality separation and preview profiles to Adobe Photoshop and PACKZ from HYBRID Software. For existing customers of OpenColor, the latest version offers a new function to calculate separations in a very flexible and convenient way via rules that can be applied to whole spot color libraries for calculating the best matches for the separation.

GMG OpenColor is a powerful profiling system that is easy and quick to use. It can characterize offset, flexo and gravure printing processes with 10+ colors of overprinting inks. It does so by applying mathematical models that predict the ink interplay for specific processes and substrates without requiring extensive fingerprint data. In fact, even without any data, based on pure math, GMG OpenColor has the capability to predict process-specific ink overprints. ?With GMG OpenColor we are now able to create GMG DotProof profiles with spot colors for special substrates like foil or metal fast, achieving reliable color matching results,? notes Michael Guggemos, Head of Color Management at MCM Nägele GmbH & Co. Digital Repro KG.

GMG OpenColor's rapid adoption by most of the major suppliers and brands worldwide is unprecedented and a strong endorsement of this exciting new technology. With GMG OpenColor 2.0.6, GMG is now taking the next step to open up new possibilities for third-party applications, including:

? Adobe Photoshop: With a direct connection to the GMG ColorPlugin integrated in Photoshop, GMG OpenColor 2.0.6 offers a new predictive, on-the-fly profiling for layers and/or selections, from CMYK to any combination of process colors and spot colors. The new OpenColor Preview function in Photoshop provides a color-accurate preview with OpenColor prediction technology, so that all changes are immediately visualized. Profiling any channel change with a mouse click, GMG OpenColor turns difficult color separation and re-separation tasks into simple ones that anyone can master.



? PACKZ: PACKZ is a PDF-based prepress tool suite for professional package and label production. GMG OpenColor can connect to PACKZ in order to bring dynamically created GMG profiles to another solution. PACKZ, with GMG OpenColor profiles, can easily re-separate jobs to reduce or optimize number of plates on press (replacing magenta with a spot color or separate spot colors and overprints to a 7color extended color gamut printing process). These complex re-separation tasks, very difficult in the past, can now be achieved on the fly.

For more information please visit https://www.gmgcolor.com/...

and http://www.gmgcolor.com/....



About GMG: GMG is a leading developer and supplier of high-end color management software solutions, founded in 1984 and located in Tubingen, Germany. With more than 30 years of experience in the graphic arts industry, the GMG brand is synonymous with a guarantee for high-quality solutions for everything to do with color. GMG's goal is to provide complete solutions for standardizing and simplifying the color management workflow in order to achieve consistent colors on all media types and with any printing technology. Today, more than 11,000 systems are in use among customers around the globe. These span a wide range of industries and application areas including advertising agencies; prepress houses; offset, flexo, packaging, digital, wide format and gravure printers. GMG is represented by branches and authorized dealers the world over.

© 2017 GMG GmbH & Co. KG. The GMG product names mentioned in this document are trademarks or service marks of GMG GmbH & Co. KG and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. Other company, brand, product and service names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Data is subject to change without notice.

For more information see www.gmgcolor.com, www.facebook.com/gmgcolor.en, http://twitter.com/gmgcoloruk





