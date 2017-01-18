Keen Teens and Winter Ski Dreams

Looking to go skiing in the Alps? These family-friendly resorts feature extensive slopes for all levels. Professional instructors also offer lessons.
(firmenpresse) - Skiing in the Alps is the ideal family holiday. With professional skiing lessons available, you teenagers can develop the skills they need to conquer the slopes. Make your experience unforgettable and enjoy a quiet and relaxing atmosphere at one of these family-friendly resorts.
Avoriaz (France)
Set in the stunning Portes du Soleil, Avoriaz is a ski-in ski-out resort. As a family-friendly resort, Avoriaz has a car free policy which creates a quiet and safe environment. You can go skiing in the Alps at your own pace while your teenagers learn to ski with professional instructors. Theyll develop the skills to tackle anything from the easy blue runs to the tougher black ones thanks to the British ski schools group and private lessons. Their confidence in place, they can take part in activities organised by the resorts Junior Club Med and meet other teenagers.
Alpbach (Austria)
Alpbach is a wonderful family-orientated resort that makes skiing in the Alps fun for the whole gang. With its stunning pine-forested landscape and traditional architecture, it appeals to the sightseers of the family, while its 128km of pistes will thrill the sport enthusiasts. Its slopes are well-kept and wide, offering the ideal learning environment for beginners and intermediates. You can even challenge yourself by going free-riding on one of Alpbach (relatively) easy off-piste slopes.
Best of all though, Alpbach gives you access to the Ski Juwel run. At Park Schatzberg, where the run is located, skiers and snowboarders of all levels can have fun riding the various obstacles. Your teens will love perfecting their gnarly tricks on the parks kickers, rainbow boxes, rollercoaster tracks and straight boxes.
Saas Fee (Switzerland)
Saas Fee, with its chilled atmosphere, is a great resort for anyone who wants to go skiing in the Alps. With 145km of slopes, the resort features intermediate level slopes for those who are still looking to build their confidence. The resorts two terrain parks makes it ideal for teenagers. Let your youngster be inspired by the pros impressive half-piping before they test out their own skills on entry level jumps, lines and rails. Saas Fee also offers an array of other activities including ice climbing, tobogganing and cross-country skiing. Theres even husky sledding which you wont want to miss!
How to Get There
Getting to any of these destinations is quick and easy thanks to Shuttle Directs transfers. Fly direct to Geneva from a London airport with easyJet, British or Swiss Airways for £60-90. One of our friendly drivers will then meet you at the terminal and safely take you to Saas Fee in just 2h40 or to Avoriaz in 1h45. To get to Alpbach, fly from London to Innsbruck with easyJet, British Airways or Monarch for £70-140. Well get you to your destination in less than an hour. With Shuttle Direct youll be skiing in the Alps in no time!
About Shuttle Direct
Shuttle Direct has an easy online booking system with a guaranteed fixed low price. This winter enjoy a fast and convenient transfer from the airport terminal to your winter adventures. Your skiing equipment will even be transported for free!
Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre heading off to go skiing in the Alps, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.
