Get On Board! Ride the Snow Snake in Chamonix

Ride the Snake is an annual snowboarding competition in the heart of the Chamonix Valley  this is an event you dont want to miss as an avid snowboarder!

(firmenpresse) - Calling all snowboarders! For three days in March 2017, Chamonix will be the home of the annual new generation snowboarding event. Hosted by Quiksilver pro rider Mathieu Crepel, Ride the Snake will attract freestyle riders from all over the world, including Arthur Longo, Anthony Hollad, and Bryan Fox. The best part? Its completely free!



Ride the Snake



This catchy name given to the event was inspired by many different elements. Ride the Snake is a term in boarders-land to say go with the flow, or throw caution to the wind. But the event combines that with the literal: the course symbolises a gigantic snow snake  its twists and turns as the long run slithers through the snow, which makes it an insane course to watch!



The run is a cross between a half pipe and a skateboard bowl. This avant-garde design winds through the snow for a great range of motion and fluidity. Inspired by both art and sport, you can see why this innovative event is popular!



What Happens



Situated at the top of Chamonix Valley, overlooking Mont Blanc (Europes biggest peak), these three days are going to be full of adventure and socialising. Watch and learn from 15 international riders that will flaunt their creativity and skill on the Run. You can test the latest boards, observe the pros, and for the first time ever: try the run yourself! Originally reserved for pro riders, Ride the Snake will be open to the public on Sunday the 13th of March. Try the insane routes while surrounded by the most incredible Alpine scenery. Strap your Go Pro to your helmet to get some sick footage to show to your friends back home.



Last but not least, on Saturday night everyone is invited to the Chamonix Quiksilver Board Rider shop for a friendly drink at 6.30pm. Maybe you can even get a selfie with some of the famous faces!



How to Get There



Pack your best gear, your camera and your adrenaline because you are about to embark on an unforgettable journey! Flying from London to Geneva is simple with three trustworthy airlines: British Airways, Swiss or easyJet. For as little as £62, you will be transported into the heart of your adventure in 1 hour and 35 minutes.





