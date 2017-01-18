Basel for Art Lovers

Find out why Basel is nicknamed Switzerlands cultural capital as we explore what this creative city has to offer.

(firmenpresse) - Its no wonder why Basel is renowned as Switzerlands cultural capital  from the extensive amount of museums and galleries flaunting exceptional exhibitions, to the edgy paint-splattered side streets around every corner  this little city is a creative paradise. Read on to find out why Basel is the perfect Swiss city break for art lovers.



My Top Recommendations



Theres so much to see and do when it comes to Basels thriving art scene that it can be slightly overwhelming when you only have a short space of time to try and squeeze it all in. Try visiting my must-see sights during your first trip to Basel, so you can make the most of your Swiss city break  after all, you can always come back for more!



 Fondation Bayeler



By far the countrys most popular and perhaps one of its most striking, you could call Bayeler the godfather of Swiss museums. With its dramatic architecture and picturesque setting, the Fondation Bayeler is known for more than its 250-piece strong collection of works. The building was designed by top architect Renzo Piano, and sits in the middle of an idyllic park; a striking combination that reflects the museums focus on nature and modern art. Open every day from 10.00  18.00, put this one at the top of your list.



 Kunstmuseum



This museums 3-part structure is comprised of the Main Building, the New Building and the Gegenwart, which focuses on contemporary arts. The Kunstmuseum has an international reputation for boasting one of the greatest collections in the world: the Öffentliche Kunstsammlung Basel, which consists of 300,000 drawings and prints, in addition to 4,000 paintings, sculptures and installations. Make sure to check out what exhibitions are on at www.basel.com before you visit!



 Vitra Design Museum



This museum is as much about the architecture of the building as it is about the exhibitions that are held inside. The building was designed by the Californian architect Frank Gehry, and the exhibitions (held 2 to 3 times annually) are a demonstration of the variety and the importance of design in our current culture. A must-see for any budding architects out there.





 Museum Tinguely



Jean Tinguely was a prolific sculptor in Basel who has made his mark in the city with this permanent exhibition. His work is often described as eccentric, playful, and always imaginative. A visit to Museum Tinguely will definitely spark your creative senses, as you are taken through a journey on perspective, and forced to view the world from Tinguelys weird and wonderful point of view.



