Chiropractor In Rayleigh, Essex Offers Special Deals For Chiropractic Treatments

Local chiropractor in Rayleigh, Essex offers special money-saving deal for new patients to help them relieve pain and discomfort.

(firmenpresse) - For many people, winter proves a health challenge. Cold, damp weather can often make some health conditions worse, and aches and pains can often arise. Another difficulty is that after spending cash on Christmas presents and the holiday and New Year festivities, the contents of their bank account may be a little bit smaller.



Mark Davies, the founder of Help To Health Chiropractic in Rayleigh, Essex, has come up with, what he considers to be, an innovative solution to both of these problems. He is now running a special promotion called "Winter Warmer" which offers those who feel they could benefit from chiropractic treatment an opportunity to do so at a special price.



Mark Davies said, "I always like to run special promotions throughout the year to encourage new patients to try chiropractic care. But at this time of year, I think it is particularly beneficial. Muscle and joint pain can often feel worse due to cold weather, and I like to offer customers the chance to relieve this pain."



The Winter Warmer offer consists of



* Initial consultation



* Full report of findings



* First treament



* Free pain-relieving ice pack



The normal cost of this is Â£80, but until 28th February 2017 the cost is Â£20. All of this is covered by a money-back guarantee.



Help To Health Chiropractic treats patients with a variety of problems, including back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, headaches, and they also specialise in helping people with sports injuries. Regular charges are Â£35 for a treatment session.



Mark Davies has a popular blog on his website with articles on chiropractic and general health. Recent articles title have covered such diverse topics as "Chiropractic for Lower Back Pain", "Benefits of Chiropractic Treatment For Runners", "What Causes Frozen Shoulder, And How To Help It", and "The Importance Of Proper Hydration". "We always try and keep the blog articles of interest to a broad audience", said Mark Davies, "Some simple tips on how to correctly lift things, or the best sleeping position to adopt, can help people avoid getting pain and discomfort in the first place." [Click through to read the blog](http://www.helptohealthchiropractic.co.uk/rayleigh-chiropractor-blog/)





Patients can keep up to date with future special offers and blog post publications on the [Help To Health Chiropractic Facebook page](https://www.facebook.com/HelpToHealthChiropractic)





http://www.helptohealthchiropractic.co.uk



Help To Health Chiropractic

http://www.helptohealthchiropractic.co.uk

Comments on this PressRelease