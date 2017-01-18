One Perfect Day: Geneva in Brief

Geneva is the perfect stopover  but its also a beautiful city to explore in its own right. Read on to find out why.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva is known as the smallest of the big cities  but its compact size does not take away from its dramatic scenery, its cosmopolitan feel and its bustling nightlife. This article will show you why Geneva is the perfect place to stop over to stretch your legs and do some exploring before your next ski holiday.



Discover Geneva in One Day



If youre heading to the Alps for some wintersports, why not extend your trip with a day or night in Geneva? This Swiss city is both charming and sophisticated due to its many different sides. Read on to find out just some of the things you can do in Geneva, all in the space of one day:



 Visit the Jet dEau



You cant miss it! Right in the middle of Lake Geneva, you can see this 140 metre high landmark from miles away. This is always the first attraction I advise people to visit, as you can then go on a long walk around the lake (almost a full 360 degree loop), enjoying the views and taking as much time as you like to enjoy the pretty parks and (of course) to make sure you get the perfect photograph of the fountain!



 The Jardin Anglais



Spread over more than 25,000 square metres, this beautiful garden was built in 1854, and its design was inspired by the traditional English landscape gardens. One of its main attractions is the iconic Flower Clock  the second biggest clock in the world, made entirely from flowers. It is both a tribute to Genevas status as a watchmaking city and is also a beautiful display of the different seasonal blooms you can find in Switzerland.



 Genevas Old Town



Last but not least  my favourite thing to do in Geneva is to have a wander around the lively old town in the evening. It is filled with excellent restaurants and bars that are dotted all over the cobbled side streets (check out LAtelier for the best cocktails in the city). You can also get a magnificent panoramic view of the old town from the top of the tower at St Pierre cathedral, which is a great daytime activity,





How to Get There



For a fuss-free, reliable, and all-round relaxing journey, look no further than Shuttle Direct when booking your Geneva airport transfers. Our team are delighted to assist you on your travels by collecting you directly from the airport and dropping you off at your final destination. When you set off on your next ski holiday, you should highly consider a stopover in Geneva: airport transfers have never been simpler, and theres so much to see and do in this beautiful city that youll basically be getting two holidays for the price of one!





Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

