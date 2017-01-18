Nature and Nurture Off the Slopes in Courchevel

As well as convenient transfers from Geneva to Courchevel, this fabulous ski resort offers plenty of opportunities to relax, revive and get back to nature.

(firmenpresse) - Any self-respecting ski bunny or buck knows that while a winter ski break is all about the snow, it's not all about the skiing. It seems the buzzword on everyone's lips these days is "hygge" - a Danish phrase that encompasses a feeling of completeness, cosiness and enjoyment of the good things in life. In the context of a ski break, to achieve hygge you need a resort that not only gives you access to great skiing, but also to all the other things that bring you pleasure. Courchevel, in the spectacular Three Valleys ski region, not only has style and ski swagger, it's also the home of undeniable hygge. Go get it.



Treat Your Body, Soul and Spirit at Aquamotion



Surrounded by a lush natural environment, Aquamotion is the biggest waterpark in the Alps. With a combined 15,000m2 of indoor and outdoor space, you'll be able to work your way through a sensory journey that will nurture your body and inspire your soul when you spend the day.



In the Aquafun area you can immerse in the two pools (one outdoor), take a ride down the slides, or get into some active fun on the wild river ride. While at the Aquasports centre you can try your hand at surfing, wake boarding, freestyle jumping and even climbing, with all activities safe and under expert supervision.



When it's time to wind down, head to the wellness centre and spa, Balnéo, where you can take your pick from a vast repertoire of health and pampering treatments to help you detox, relax, revive and rejuvenate. Cryotherapy, Vichy shower or essential oil domes anyone? Yes, thought so.



Make Memories at La Saulire



Nothing, but nothing, can beat the feeling of being, quite literally, on top of the world  and in Courchevel that means La Salire, the highest peak in the valley soaring to a lofty 2,728m. The views from the top are nothing short of inspirational (whatever you do, don't forget your camera) with the panorama of a majestic winter scene encompassing the far-reaching points of the Savoie region, including La Grande Casse and the famous Mont Blanc.





You can reach the top of La Salire by foot or on skis, but one of the most picturesque (and relaxing) ways of doing it is in the cable car, which, with its incredible customisation by renowned artist JonOne, is an attraction in its own right.



Bow Down to Nature at Lac de La Rosière



Getting back to nature is one of the most life-affirming experiences you can have, not to mention being fun and good for you! If you're feeling energetic (and even if you're not, you soon will be), strap on a pair of snow shoes and take yourself on a hike to Lac de La Rosière  a pristine protected lake set within a magical forested environment.



As you hike through silent, snow covered ravines you'll encounter an untamed natural world, virtually untouched by human hand. The prize for your efforts is the magnificent vista of the frozen lake itself, surrounded by pines and as close to a fairytale setting as ever existed.



How to Get There



Getting to your hygge-inducing ski break is as simple as a 90-minute flight from the UK (there are plenty of options of carriers and departure times) and then a comfortable, convenient transfer by road from Geneva to Courchevel.



If you book a transfer from Geneva to Courchevel with Shuttle Direct, it will take around 2-2.5 hours on a fixed price shared or private service. If you're bringing your own winter sports equipment, as long as you advise at the time of booking your Geneva to Courchevel ski transfer, Shuttle Direct will carry it for free.





