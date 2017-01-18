Complete Residential & Commercial Eviction Services for Properties in Edmonton

âLocated in Edmonton Alberta Canada, Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. provides eviction services for your rental property. The company consists of professionals who help people deal with a bad tenant and also represents them through court proceedings as a landlord if required.

Located in Edmonton Alberta Canada, Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. provides eviction services for your rental property. The company consists of professionals who help people deal with a bad tenant and also represents them through court proceedings as a landlord if required.



Edmonton Eviction Services include rental eviction, commercial eviction, process serving, eviction notice, different landlord forms, and landlord-tenant mediation. The company also provides 48-hour evictions and 14-day eviction notices in Alberta when required.



Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. will help you: 1) When the tenant doesnt pay rent, 2) When rent is late, 3)When the tenant sublets property without landlords consent, and 4) When the tenant damages your property.



The most commonly encountered problem when owning a rental property is that of rent arrears, and the landlord's cash flow is affected if late rent is permitted to be routine. The Edmonton eviction company first tries to develop a method to collect rent instead of eviction. If it does not work, a collection agency is hired to collect rent.



Here again, Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. steps in as a mediator, but if collection fails, the company helps the landlord get a new tenant, evicting the property.



Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. can also help you if the rental agreement allows limited occupants, but the tenants breach this law, accommodating more occupants. When hired, the Edmonton Eviction Company will start its process through an eviction notice to alleviate over-occupation of the landlords property.



Edmonton Eviction Services Inc. will give you cost effective, but high-quality services with 99 percent success rate. The company offers free case review for property managers and landlords. The company also provides online services for free review.



Address: PO BOX 3064, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8l 2T1



Phone for Media Inquires :780-974-8247



(Fax) 780-997-9387





http://www.edmontonevictionservices.com



