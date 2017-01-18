Titan Logix Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Titan Logix Corp., (TSX VENTURE: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a high technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 16, 2017 (the "AGM"), each of the five nominees proposed as directors were elected as directors.

A total of 11,035,733 common shares, representing 39.01% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The detailed results of the voting for each resulting nominee are as follows:

Douglas Frame retired from the Board of Directors effective the date of the AGM. The Company thanks Mr. Frame for his years of service on Titan's Board of Directors and wishes him well with his future endeavours. In addition, in order to accommodate the decision to reduce the size of the Board of directors, Greg McGillis did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors, but will continue in his role as the Company's President and Chief Technology Officer. Charles Buehler has indicated that he intends to retire from the board, but has agreed to remain as a director until the Executive Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee is able to find a suitable replacement.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated December 9, 2016, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

The Company's shareholder rights plan was not renewed and expired on the date of the AGM.

Subsequent to the annual meeting of shareholders, the newly-elected board of directors of Titan (the "Board") appointed Grant Reeves as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the Board appointed Helen Cornett (Chair), Warren White and Grant Reeves as members of the Audit Committee and appointed Warren White (Chair), Charles Buehler and Helen Cornett as members of the Executive Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. ("Titan" or "the Company") is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative fluid measurement and management solutions. The Company's products include Guided Wave Radar (GWR) gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention (particularly for use in mobile tanker applications), level gauges for storage tanks, and communication systems for remote alarming and control. Titan's products are currently used in the oil and gas, waste fluid collection, chemical and aviation industries.

Titan's products are part of a complete asset management solution. The full solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class third party solutions to enable our complete fluid management throughout each stage of their fluid handling processes. This is captured by our slogan "Advanced Technology Fluid Management Solutions, In the Field, On the Road, In the Office" .

Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Comments on this PressRelease